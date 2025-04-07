New Book 'Google Street View Profit' Shows Entrepreneurs How to Build a 360° Virtual Tour Business from Scratch
Serial entrepreneur Zach Calhoon’s new book reveals how to start and scale a 360 tour biz on Google Maps—perfect for real estate, retail, and local services.
With Google Maps and Street View now influencing where and how people shop, eat, and explore, Zach’s book offers a proven roadmap to launch a profitable service business by creating immersive 360° experiences that help businesses stand out online.
Inside the book, readers will learn how to:
Launch a 360 photo business with low startup costs
Find and close clients who need virtual tours
Use software tools to streamline the workflow
Scale operations without hiring a big team
“I wrote this book to help creators and entrepreneurs turn their camera into a cash machine,” says Zach Calhoon. “With the right process, anyone can build a freedom-based business while helping local companies grow.”
The book also includes access to a free training webinar at gsv.virtualtourprofit.com, where Zach dives deeper into client acquisition strategies and automation tips.
Google Street View Profit is available now in paperback and Kindle formats. For more information and to purchase the book, visit gsv.virtualtourprofit.com.
To explore the 360 virtual tour software featured in the book, visit CloudPano.com.
