New Book 'Google Street View Profit' Shows Entrepreneurs How to Build a 360° Virtual Tour Business from Scratch

Serial entrepreneur Zach Calhoon’s new book reveals how to start and scale a 360 tour biz on Google Maps—perfect for real estate, retail, and local services.

Turn your camera into a cash machine and build a freedom-based business with 360 virtual tours.” — — Zach Calhoon, Author of Google Street View Profit

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serial entrepreneur and tech founder Zach Calhoon has announced the release of his new book, Google Street View Profit: How to Start and Scale a 360 Tour Business on Google Maps. This hands-on guide is designed to help aspiring business owners tap into the rapidly growing demand for virtual tours—especially in real estate, hospitality, retail, and local services.With Google Maps and Street View now influencing where and how people shop, eat, and explore, Zach’s book offers a proven roadmap to launch a profitable service business by creating immersive 360° experiences that help businesses stand out online.Inside the book, readers will learn how to:Launch a 360 photo business with low startup costsFind and close clients who need virtual toursUse software tools to streamline the workflowScale operations without hiring a big team“I wrote this book to help creators and entrepreneurs turn their camera into a cash machine,” says Zach Calhoon. “With the right process, anyone can build a freedom-based business while helping local companies grow.”The book also includes access to a free training webinar at gsv.virtualtourprofit.com, where Zach dives deeper into client acquisition strategies and automation tips.Google Street View Profit is available now in paperback and Kindle formats. For more information and to purchase the book, visit gsv.virtualtourprofit.com.To explore the 360 virtual tour software featured in the book, visit CloudPano.com.Media Contact:Zach Calhoonsupport@cloudpano.comgsv.virtualtourprofit.comTry the best virtual tour software in the world www.cloudpano.com

