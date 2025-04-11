Rare Nest Gallery Announces Book ‘Knobs of Paris’, Will Celebrate History of the French Capitol through Hardware

DRAFT Cover Knobs of Paris Not for Publication or Distribution Rare Nest Gallery Chicago Draft Only Knobs of Paris Sample Page Rare Nest Gallery Snake Knocker Hôtel de Béthune-Sully / Centre des Monuments Nationaux c. 1630

Rare Nest announces book "Knobs of Paris" - French capitol's hardware. knobs, knockers, pulls that form outdoor museum of history, design.

From the Louvre to Père Lachaise Cemetery, walking in Paris means enjoying jewel-like hardware...meant to impress, to secure, protect and express the wealth and taste of the people behind the doors.” — Keith Bringe, Author & Photographer

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rare Nest Gallery of Chicago announces book "Knobs of Paris" that will celebrate the history of the French capitol through its free, outdoor museum of door hardware including knobs, knockers, keyholes, pulls and more... Knobs of Paris will include a curated selection chosen to demonstrate Paris's integrated history of art and design. Profuse images will be accompanied by entertaining research on manufacturing techniques, material, social history, context and more.

Author / Photographer Keith Bringe has cataloged several hundred examples. QUOTE "From the Louvre to Père Lachaise Cemetery, walking in Paris means enjoying jewel-like hardware. These attachments are meant to impress, to secure, protect and express the wealth and taste of the people behind the doors. Examining and interpreting this living, touchable collection is a joy." Included is a warning message around preservation and conservation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR / PHOTOGRAPHER

A native Chicagoan, Keith Bringe studied art history and museum administration and worked in non-profit administration for over 30 years, in the fields of historic preservation, family violence, the arts and HIV/AIDS. From 2008 to 2015, Keith served as Director of the Chicago Art Deco Survey Project which documented, researched and cataloged over 900 area buildings, sites and monuments, 200 artists and 150 manufacturers from the modern period 1915 - 1945. The Art Deco Survey formed the basis of the book “Art Deco Chicago” (2018, City Files / Chicago History Museum / Yale). Previously, from 2002 to 2006, Keith served as Executive Director of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Unity Temple Restoration Foundation in Oak Park Illinois. Bringe is a past board member of the Society of Architectural Historians Chicago Chapter and served as co-president of the Chapter from 2006–2010. Keith consulted on documentary films such as “Louis Sullivan: The Struggle for American Architecture” and “Robert A. M. Stern: Presence of the Past” for PBS-WTTW and others. Bringe has lectured for Alliance Francaise, the Coalition of Art Deco Societies at Havana Cuba, the Chicago Architecture Foundation, Chicago Art Deco Society, Landmarks Illinois, among others. His architectural photography has been published internationally. Bringe is also a working artist.

AUDIENCES

Fans of Paris, Travelers, French History Buffs, Interior and Design History Consumers, Historic Preservationists, Museum-Goers, Architecture Fans, Collectors, Gift Buyers...

EXPECTED PUBLICATION

June, 2025

CONTACT

keith@rarenestgallery.com

MORE INFO ON RARE NEST GALLERY

https://www.rarenestgallery.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.