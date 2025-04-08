Secure I.T. Environments Upgrades Isle of Wight Council Fire Suppression at Main Data Centre

Company logo for Secure I.T. Environments A headshot of Chris Wellfair, Projects Director

221m3 data centre fire suppression and monitoring systems upgrade completed over two weeks in live data centre environment

Fire suppression systems can often be overlooked as a critical upgrade area in the data centre. But when they need to do their job, you want certainty they will rapidly extinguish a fire...” — Chris Wellfair, Projects Director, Secure I.T. Environments Ltd

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Secure I.T. Environments Ltd (SITE), one of the UK’s leading design and build companies for modular, containerised and micro data centres, has today announced the completion of fire suppression upgrade project for the Isle of Wight (IoW) Council main data centre and comms room at Country Hall in Newport. SITE was also awarded a four year maintenance contract for the new suppression system.The project for the council’s 221m3 data centre involved the design, decommissioning of existing fire suppression and installation of the new system. Conducted over a two week period in the live data centre, fully replaced the gas suppression system including control panels, cylinders and pipe work, smoke detection and audible alarms, VESDA early warning system and remote monitoring.Minimising environmental impactAs part of maintaining the IoW Council’s commitment to minimising its impact on the environment, the SITE design used the FK-5-1-12 clean agent solution, which is stored as a liquid under pressure, and when released vaporises into the data centre quelling a fire and crucially leaves no residue. This solution is classified as having a zero ozone depletion and a global warming potential of less than one.David Watts, Principal Officer Corporate Property Maintenance and Project Lead, said: “SITE secured the opportunity following a competitive tender process in which they demonstrated best value for the Council and conveyed confidence they could deliver the most appropriate design and installation in our live data centre environment and they did not disappoint, completing the project on programme.”Chris Wellfair, Projects Director at Secure I.T. Environments, added: “Fire suppression systems can often be overlooked as a critical upgrade area in the data centre. But when they need to do their job, you want certainty they will rapidly extinguish a fire and alert staff. Like all areas of data centre operations regular maintenance, testing and planning for the end of life of systems is important.”About Secure I.T. Environments LtdSecure I.T. Environments Ltd is a UK company specialising in the design and build of energy efficient internal/external secure modular, containerised, and micro data centres, including mechanical and electrical infrastructure. The company has established an enviable relationship with its clients based on trust and mutual respect by working as a team with the client and its project team.The company offers a “Total Solutions Package” to the private, healthcare, education, and government sectors, as well as co-hosting companies in the UK and offshore, by way of design, implementation, and installation management services for projects from small stand-alone computer rooms to large public sector contracts and co-hosting locations. All rooms are designed to meet the latest test standards, now regarded as the benchmark standard for modular rooms being installed throughout the UK and Europe.Secure I.T. Environments’ primary aim is to ensure that clients’ critical infrastructure components are protected against all external threats in a suitably protected modular room or ModCel containerised environment . To this end the company has established long-standing partnerships with its manufacturers, who are at the forefront of R&D, to ensure the highest level of physical protection and energy efficiency is maintained.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.