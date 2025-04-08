SunJoy Books’ Kickstarter Campaign Launches for New Audiobook: The Imagi Nation - A Dramatized Audiobook Experience

The Imagi Nation Audiobook Kickstarter Logo of SunJoy Books Company

Drawing story lovers in through voice and sound

The goal is to create an audiobook that doesn’t just tell a story—it pulls you in. With this audiobook, we’re pushing boundaries in the way storytelling reaches people.” — Stacee M., CEO of SunJoy Books

CT, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SunJoy Books , a rising independent publishing company, is excited to announce the launch of a Kickstarter campaign to fund the production of The Imagi Nation - A Dramatized Audiobook Experience. This project aims to bring the unexpected, intensity, and battles to life in a high-quality audio format, making it accessible to a broader audience.A Unique Audiobook ExperienceSet in a realm where both the world we know and another world collide, The Imagi Nation - A Dramatized Audiobook Experience follows Jerry Seecher, a journalist who reluctantly unravels his resistance to what an assignment reveals to him, as he navigates the merge between the two worlds and what’s being revealed about himself.Unlike traditional audiobooks, The Imagi Nation - A Dramatized Audiobook Experience will feature multiple voice actors, immersive sound design, and original soundtrack.The goal is to create an audiobook that doesn’t just tell a story—it pulls you in,” says Stacee M. CEO of SunJoy Books. “With this audiobook, we’re pushing boundaries in the way storytelling reaches people.”Why Kickstarter?Through Kickstarter, backers will play a crucial role in bringing this audiobook to life. Supporters will get rewards, such as the audiobook, exclusive early bird perks, signed copies, behind-the-scenes content, merchandise, and MORE.Don’t just read the adventure—experience it!The Kickstarter campaign launches this April 2025 and will run until May 22, 2025. To learn more, be notified of the launch, pledge your support, and help bring The Imagi Nation - A Dramatized Audiobook Experience to life, visit The Imagi Nation Kickstarter Campaign Page

The Imagi Nation Kickstarter Trailer Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.