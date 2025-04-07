SpeakFreelee.com Launches New Layout UI/UX & Video Share Platform Featuring Reels & Short Video

Join SpeakFreelee Today! Join SpeakFreelee Today!

With the new UI/UX, the free speech social network embraces AI and has bolstered its platform, positioning itself to grow its user base.

SpeakFreelee.com - Where You Can Speak Freelee & Openlee™” — Michael Allen

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Speak Freelee Media Group, LLC, the founding company of SpeakFreelee.com, announced late Friday that they've launched their all-new UI/UX and a video sharing platform that is sure to rival its biggest competitors. Their video share platform can be found at https://videos.SpeakFreelee.com which they’ve integrated with their flagship social network, SpeakFreelee.com. Company Co-Founder Mike Allen states, “We’re committed to offering a powerful U.S. Based alternative to TikTok amidst the current political climate surrounding the Chinese-owned video share network, in an effort to position our platform as the go-to social media community for those seeking an unbiased and uncensored platform. Whatever you can do on other video sharing plarforms, you can do on Speak TV.”Speak TV is a robust, high-performance platform that can host more than 1 billion videos and supports FFMPEG video conversion, allowing users to upload videos with resolutions up to 12k. It also features a complete advertising system utilizing both Vpaid and Vast respectively.From a User point of view, Speak TV features an endless array of features including live streaming of events such as political rallies and business conferences. Or if a political candidate has a new message about their campaign, they can hold a live stream , then record and save it to their channel for subscribers to watch later. The platform also features a movie system, allowing users the ability to upload, watch, share and sell movies. It also includes a video studio allowing users the ability to manage and edit videos, comments, likes and sharing options and also provides powerful analytics to monitor statistical data including keywords used to find their videos, location of viewers and referral sources.According to Allen, all registered users can watch videos and interact (like, comment and share) with Speak TV publishers, but members who wish to sell videos, movies or monetize their channels through our advertising system, simply need to be “Verified” which is accomplished by providing photo ID. Only premium members can monetize their channels and build subscriber lists.SpeakFreelee.com was founded by Mike Allen, and Michael Rosenberger in 2024 to serve the needs of those who felt disenfranchised by other leading social media platforms after being banned or deleted for sharing political or religious opinions that went against the ideologies of certain social media platforms. These users felt they could not openly voice their opinions or share news and views relating to issues that they faced without some type of retribution. With SpeakFreelee.com, everybody has a voice and can be heard. All users, regardless of their religious or political view, now have a platform that allows open dialogue, allowing them to share ideas and opinions. Speak Freelee – Where You Can Speak Freelee & Openlee™The Social Network:Speak TV:Investment Inquiries:investor_relations@speakfreelee.com

