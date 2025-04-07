Christopher T. Lawson Reveals Game-Changing Entrepreneurial Strategies in Landmark 100th Episode of Founders Forum

Christopher T. Lawson Joins Founders Forum Podcast 100th Episode Panel Christopher T. Lawson Joins Founders Forum Podcast 100th Episode Distinguished Panel

Entrepreneur Christopher T. Lawson shares bold strategies and insights in the 100th episode of Founders Forum to help founders thrive in change.

AI can help you write a press release in the tone of Steve Jobs. You can ask the greatest marketers and copywriters who ever lived to help you with sales letters, marketing campaigns and social media.” — Christopher T. Lawson

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christopher T. Lawson, entrepreneur and founder of Technician Find , joined an elite panel of visionary founders on the landmark 100th episode of the acclaimed Founders Forum podcast. The milestone episode, released on April 2, 2024, brings together successful entrepreneurs to share actionable strategies, real-life insights, and hard-earned wisdom aimed at helping founders thrive amidst rapid industry changes, technological advancements, and intense market competition.Released on April 2, 2024, the landmark episode brings together some of today’s most forward-thinking entrepreneurs to discuss navigating rapid industry shifts, leveraging artificial intelligence, and overcoming hiring and retention challenges—all top priorities for business leaders in automotive and beyond. Lawson’s contribution is particularly timely for auto and diesel repair shop owners seeking to build resilient teams and future-proof their operations.“Every entrepreneur faces make-or-break moments,” said Lawson. “This episode is about pulling back the curtain and showing founders what it really takes to turn adversity into opportunity—and build businesses that endure.”Lawson, whose company Technician Find has redefined how repair shop owners attract and hire automotive technicians , shared practical tips for competing in a tight labor market, using automation without losing the human touch, and creating a magnetic workplace culture. His insights offer immediate, actionable value for anyone navigating hiring shortages or digital transformation in the auto repair sector.The episode serves as a masterclass for entrepreneurs looking to gain clarity, boost confidence, and execute strategies that drive real results. The full episode is available now on YouTube: 100 Episodes of Grit: Hard Lessons and Big Wins from Fellow FoundersAbout Technician FindSince 2018, Technician Find has helped independent auto and diesel repair shop owners across the U.S. attract and hire qualified technicians faster and more effectively. Combining proven recruitment tactics, and digital marketing with industry expertise, the company delivers tailored hiring solutions that address the unique challenges of the automotive labor market.

100 Episodes of Grit: Hard Lessons and Big Wins from Fellow Founders

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.