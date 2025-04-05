Submit Release
News Search

There were 342 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,318 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks/ Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

        

CASE#: 25A5001453

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice                             

STATION: VSP DERBY                      

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 03/20/2025 @ 0555 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  VT Route 105, Newport Town, VT

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment

 

ACCUSED: Guster Perry

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Town, VT

                                   

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/20/2025 at approximately 0555 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of a possible burglary into an apartment with an armed suspect on VT Route 105 in the Town of Newport Center, VT. After securing the scene, Troopers spoke with complainant, Guster Perry, 23 of Newport Center, VT about the incident. Troopers learned Perry had blindly fired multiple rounds in the apartment, including one round that went through his door and traveled through the neighboring wall and into the next-door neighbor’s doorframe. No one was injured due to the incident. After further investigation of the scene, conducting interviews and processing evidence, Troopers discovered there was no evidence that a burglary had occurred.  Perry was charged with Reckless Endangerment and was given a citation to appear in court for the above charges.  

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/13/2025 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Orleans Court District

MUG SHOT: Not Included

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Derby Barracks/ Reckless Endangerment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more