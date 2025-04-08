Wellkasa Acquires Peak + Valley

Wellkasa announces the acquisition of Peak + Valley brand focused on adaptogenic and mushroom-based supplements for brain health, stress support, and sleep.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellkasa Acquires Peak and Valley to Expand its Brain Health Support Supplement Portfolio

Wellkasa Inc., a next-generation supplement company combining science-backed nutraceuticals with AI-powered education, announced today the acquisition of Peak and Valley, a fast-growing wellness brand offering adaptogenic and mushroom-based supplements for brain health, stress support, and sleep.

Founded by Nadine Joseph, a Johns Hopkins-trained neuroscientist, Peak and Valley was born from a deeply personal journey. Struggling with stress and burnout, Nadine turned to neuroscience and traditional medicine to craft blends that support modern mental wellness. Her brand quickly earned a loyal following for its transparency, integrity, and results-driven approach.

The Peak and Valley product line includes capsule-based formulations such as Nourish My Brain, Balance My Stress, and Support My Sleep. Each product reflects extensive research into evidence-based ingredients and their synergistic effects, with rigorously sourced botanicals and mushrooms, and third-party testing to ensure quality and potency. These supplements are now available nationwide at Whole Foods Market through distribution by Lotus Light Natural Products, with additional retail presence at Kroger Co. and PCC Community Markets via KeHE Distributors, LLC.

This acquisition aligns seamlessly with Wellkasa’s mission to deliver integrative, science-backed support for individuals managing chronic conditions. The company’s flagship Migra-Well line—Migra-Well AM, PM, and QWell—features synergistic, evidence-based formulations designed to support brain and nerve health, improve sleep quality, and reduce inflammation for those living with migraines and related neurological challenges. While Wellkasa has primarily focused on practitioner-recommended channels and direct-to-consumer platforms, the acquisition of Peak and Valley opens an exciting opportunity to make the Migra-Well line more accessible through established retail distribution, including Whole Foods Market, Kroger, and PCC Community Markets.

“I’ve admired Nadine Joseph’s vision and authenticity since I first came across Peak and Valley,” said Melissa Mehrotra, President of Wellkasa. “Her commitment to transparency, quality, and mental wellness deeply resonates with our values at Wellkasa. We’re thrilled to carry forward her legacy and expand access to a brand that truly blends science, story, and soul.”

“Peak and Valley is a natural extension of Wellkasa’s mission to deliver evidence-based support for chronic conditions,” added Sumit Mehrotra, Founder of Wellkasa. “This acquisition strengthens our ability to serve customers seeking brain, stress, and sleep health solutions—while opening new opportunities to grow in retail and digital channels.”

With this acquisition, Wellkasa continues its strategy to vertically integrate and scale mission-driven wellness brands, strengthening its position in the $50B+ U.S. supplement market.

For more information, visit www.wellkasa.com and www.peakandvalley.co.

