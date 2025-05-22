OKC Metro Group Unveils Two Prime Urban Commercial-Industrial Properties on W Reno Ave

Front of building and parking spaces Aerial photo showing both listings, flex building and 5.46 acre parcel Aerial Shot of Baseball Diamond and 5.46 Acre parcel

Versatile Flex Space and Unique Development Land Offer Unmatched Opportunities in Oklahoma City’s Thriving Business Corridor

These properties represent the heartbeat of Oklahoma City’s growth. 9315 W Reno offers immediate flexibility for businesses, while 9309’s baseball diamond opens doors to truly innovative development.” — Doug Arnett, Broker Owner of OKC Metro Group

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OKC Metro Group is proud to announce the availability of two exceptional commercial-industrial properties located at 9315 W Reno Ave and 9309 W Reno Ave in Oklahoma City. These properties present unparalleled opportunities for businesses, investors, and developers seeking prime real estate in one of OKC’s most dynamic corridors.

OKC Metro Group, a leading name in Oklahoma City real estate, is excited to introduce two standout properties that redefine potential for urban commercial-industrial spaces:

9315 W Reno Ave – Versatile Flex Space for Multi-Tenant Use

This 11,250-square-foot (mol) flex space building sits on a .87-acre parcel with approximately 95 feet of high-visibility frontage along W Reno Avenue. The property features seven individual units of varying sizes, making it ideal for multi-tenant use or customization to suit specific business needs.

Key Features:

• .87-acre parcel with prime frontage on W Reno Ave

• 11,250 SF building divided into seven versatile units

• Urban commercial/industrial zoning for diverse applications

• Ample parking and operational flexibility

“This property offers unmatched adaptability for businesses or investors looking to capitalize on OKC’s thriving commercial landscape,” said Doug Arnett, Broker Owner of OKC Metro Group. “Its strategic location and flexible design make it a gateway to growth.”

9309 W Reno Ave – A Unique Development Opportunity with Character

Spanning 5.46 acres, this property boasts approximately 190 feet of frontage on W Reno Avenue and includes a fully functional baseball diamond. The site’s urban commercial/industrial zoning allows for diverse applications such as logistics hubs, retail centers, or innovative mixed-use developments.

Key Features:

• 5.46 acres of flat, developable land with high visibility

• Unique baseball diamond feature for recreation or redevelopment

• Strategic location near major transportation routes

“This is more than just land—it’s a canvas for creating something extraordinary,” Arnett added. “The unique baseball diamond adds character and endless possibilities for adaptive reuse or development.”

Why These Properties Matter to Oklahoma City:

Both properties are situated in one of Oklahoma City’s busiest and most sought-after business corridors. Their locations offer excellent connectivity to major transportation routes, making them ideal for businesses seeking visibility and accessibility. Whether you’re looking to expand your operations or invest in OKC’s vibrant urban landscape, these properties provide the space and potential to bring your vision to life.

“At OKC Metro Group, we pride ourselves on connecting clients with properties that drive growth and innovation,” said Doug Arnett. “These listings exemplify the kind of opportunities that make Oklahoma City a hub for business success.”

For more information about these properties or to schedule a private tour, please visit OKC Metro Group or contact Doug Arnett directly at (405) 202-2002. Don’t miss the chance to secure your place in Oklahoma City’s thriving business environment!

About OKC Metro Group:

OKC Metro Group specializes in both residential and commercial property sales, including new home construction and urban development projects. Representing both buyers and sellers, our team is dedicated to providing tailored solutions for families seeking their dream homes, businesses looking to expand, and investors pursuing lucrative opportunities. With expertise in residential real estate, commercial properties, and land development, we are committed to driving growth and success in the vibrant OKC Metro area. For more information, visit OKC Metro Group.

Video Tour: 9315 & 9309 W Reno Ave – Oklahoma City’s Premier Commercial-Industrial Property with a Baseball Diamond Anchor

Legal Disclaimer:

