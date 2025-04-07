BE THE CHANGE FELLOWSHIP SUMMIT EMPOWERS YOUTH TO CHAMPION SHARED ROADWAY RESPONSIBILITY

INDIANAPOLIS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impact Teen Drivers (ITD), in collaboration with the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) and local community partners, will host the Be the Change Fellowship Summit at Riverside Regional Park Family Center in Indianapolis.The summit will bring together youth leaders from across Indiana to inspire positive change and champion shared responsibility on our roadways. By addressing the critical issue of reckless and distracted driving—the leading cause of unintentional injury and death for teens—the summit aims to create safer, more connected communities. Nearly 3,000 young lives are lost each year, and over 225,000 others are seriously injured in crashes that are entirely preventable.Rooted in evidence-based education, the event features interactive workshops, hands-on activities, and leadership training designed to equip young people with the tools to lead peer-driven efforts that promote safe driving and riding behaviors.“Empowering youth to take the lead in promoting roadway safety is essential to building safer communities,” said Dr. Kelly Browning, Executive Director of Impact Teen Drivers. “When students are given the knowledge and support to influence their peers, families, and neighborhoods, real and lasting change is possible.”Participants will explore creative storytelling, social media engagement, and community-based advocacy strategies to address issues affecting drivers, passengers, pedestrians, cyclists, and micromobility users. Through peer-led initiatives, they will become changemakers for safer, healthier communities.For more information about Impact Teen Drivers and the Be the Change Fellowship Summit, contact (916) 733-7432 or email info@ImpactTeenDrivers.org.

