Rare Nest Art Gallery Featured as 'Must-See' in Chicago on Redfin Blog

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rare Nest's Founding Director, Keith Bringe describes sea-changes in Chicago's art community and decentralization of presenting organizations.

Keith says, “Rare Nest Gallery was founded eight years ago in Avondale, which was then a decidedly un-hip neighborhood. Rare Nest has always valued collaboration with other cultural presenters and our program is event-driven with book launches, lectures, media, and artist’s talks.

For instance, we host the independent “Lover’s Eye Press” – a literary journal whose leadership comprises young academics. We also try to support our neighborhood. We helped to achieve landmark protection for the original 1856 farmhouse for this whole section of the city, and in December, we were the lead sponsor for a concert to benefit the Chicago Woman’s Health Center.”

Keith Bringe, also speaks on the change in the Chicago art scene. Keith explains, “The art scene in Chicago is undergoing something of a sea change. Larger commercial galleries and auction houses are closing or consolidating. This is not all bad news, as smaller, independent, and non-profit spaces are opening or repositioning. For instance, Intuit – the outsider and untrained artist’s museum – is reopening this month in entirely renovated and expanded galleries.

Over the last two decades, the geography of arts and culture in Chicago has been decentralized. Traditionally, there were two Gallery districts – North Michigan Avenue (very ritzy) and River North (lovingly nicknamed “culture gulch”). Now it seems every neighborhood has a space that presents art, all the better.

Rare Nest Gallery represents the estates of Herbert Brun (early computer art), John F. Miller (digital paintings) and Leo Segedin (Chicago scenes) as well as living and thriving established artists Nancy L. Abrams (photographs of Appalachia in the 1970's), Teresa Getty (abstract art), Alan Sue (photographs), John T. Upchurch (sculpture), Megan Williamson (figurative painting) and many others.

Visit www.rarenestgaller.com to view artist biographies, download free catalogs and learn more!

