FavoriteBikes Announces Restock of Popular Hybrid CSC ST Electric Bike at Costco Canada

Back by popular demand, the Hybrid CSC ST is returning to Costco Canada with limited availability and enhanced sustainable features.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FavoriteBikes , a leader in innovative electric bicycles and a champion of sustainable urban mobility, is thrilled to announce the long-awaited restock of its best-selling Favorite Hybrid CSC ST Ebike model at Costco Canada Originally launched in 2024, the Hybrid CSC ST quickly became a customer favorite, selling out shortly after its debut. The bike’s blend of cutting-edge technology, premium components, and eco-conscious design struck a chord with both everyday commuters and weekend riders alike. Since then, loyal fans have eagerly awaited its return—and that time is finally here.The restocked Hybrid CSC ST maintains all the standout features that made it so popular:• A powerful 500W hub motor• A UL-certified 48V 14Ah LG battery offering up to 60 miles of range per charge• An intelligent color LCD display with app connectivity• Integrated motorized smart lock and RFID access• Premium Shimano 8-speed gearing, hydraulic disc brakes, and puncture-resistant Kenda tires• A 1600-lumen smart headlight and built-in rear brake light for enhanced safety• Comprehensive Accessories: Standard accessories include a premium pannier bag, robust aluminum fenders, a modern rear rack.Every element of the Hybrid CSC ST is designed with performance, reliability, and rider experience in mind. Whether you're commuting through city streets or exploring bike trails, this model offers an intuitive, smooth, and powerful ride.“We are incredibly grateful for the continued support and patience of our customers,” said John, Lead Engineer at FavoriteBikes. “The overwhelming demand for the Hybrid CSC ST speaks volumes about its quality and our mission to bring sustainable innovation to personal transportation. We’re proud to bring this beloved model back to Costco Canada.”As this is a limited restock, customers are encouraged to act quickly. Inventory is expected to sell out once again due to high demand. Keep a close eye on Costco Canada’s website for exact availability and product listings.For questions or additional information, customers can reach FavoriteBikes Customer Support via text at +1 (256) 291-1260 or visit www.favoritebikes.com Don’t miss your chance to own the electric bike that riders across Canada are raving about—your next adventure awaits.About FavoriteBikesFavoriteBikes is on a mission to transform urban commuting with high-quality, eco-friendly electric bicycles. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company is recognized across North America for its commitment to sustainable transportation, rider-centric innovation, and exceptional customer support.

