CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Jacksonville, FL, and surrounding areas.

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

Traditional clinical settings can be overwhelming during such a vulnerable time, and I have seen firsthand how a familiar environment can ease the emotional burden for both pets and their families.” — Dr. Courtney Mills

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has officially opened its services in Jacksonville, FL , and is teaming up with a local vet. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Courtney Mills will be servicing Jacksonville and surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Jacksonville become aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Gary Hsia, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Gary Hsia, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whala are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment."I believe that every pet deserves a peaceful, dignified passing in the comfort of their own home. Traditional clinical settings can be overwhelming during such a vulnerable time, and I have seen firsthand how a familiar environment can ease the emotional burden for both pets and their families," says Dr. Courtney Mills. Dr. Mills brings heartfelt compassion, medical expertise, and a deep personal connection to her work in end-of-life veterinary care. A native of Long Island’s south shore, she earned both her undergraduate and veterinary degrees from Cornell University, setting the stage for a career rooted in academic excellence and a profound love for animals. After starting her professional journey in general practice in San Diego, Dr. Mills discovered her true calling—supporting families through the tender and emotional process of saying goodbye to their beloved pets with grace and dignity. In 2024, she and her husband made the move to Jacksonville, Florida, along with their cherished 13-year-old border collie mix, Delilah, seeking warmth, family connection, and a peaceful place for Delilah to enjoy her golden years.From an early age, Dr. Mills knew she was meant to serve those who couldn’t speak for themselves. Her transition into end-of-life care in 2020 allowed her to fully embrace that mission, creating meaningful space for families to navigate the emotions surrounding loss and love. She believes in open conversations about quality of life and death, and in the power of a peaceful farewell at home. This work is not just a career for her—it is a calling. Every visit is approached with gentleness, empathy, and a commitment to honoring the profound bond between pets and their people.At the heart of her journey is Delilah, the dog who has been by her side through every chapter—from veterinary school to cross-country moves. Delilah is more than a companion—she’s been Dr. Mills’ confidante, protector, teacher, and inspiration. Their bond fuels Dr. Mills’ deep understanding of what it means to love and be loved by a pet. Now based in Jacksonville, Dr. Mills is honored to walk beside families in their most tender moments, helping them say goodbye with love, peace, and the respect every cherished pet deserves.Dr. Mills services Jacksonville, Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach, Jacksonville Beach, Ponte, Vedra Beach, Ponte Vedra, Orange Park, Fernandina Beach, Saint Johns, Yulee, Fleming, Island, Doctors Inlet, Callahan, and surrounding areas.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Jacksonville, FL. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $200 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 90 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

