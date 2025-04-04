Senate Resolution 73 Printer's Number 563

PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - ranking third out of all 50 states; and

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth is home to three Colleges of

Osteopathic Medicine: the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic

Medicine, Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and Duquesne

University College of Osteopathic Medicine; and

WHEREAS, More than half of the nation's DOs practice in the

primary care specialties of family medicine, internal medicine

and pediatrics; and

WHEREAS, Approximately 62% of DOs are under 45 years of age;

and

WHEREAS, DOs have made tremendous contributions to the

American health care system since osteopathic medicine was

founded by Andrew Taylor Still, MD, DO, more than 130 years ago;

and

WHEREAS, DOs hold some of the most prominent positions in

medicine today, including serving as physician to the President

of the United States, as well as overseeing care for the NASA

medical team and many Olympic-level and professional athletes;

and

WHEREAS, DOs are trained to consider the health of the whole

person and use their hands to help diagnose and treat their

patients; and

WHEREAS, "National Osteopathic Medicine Week" is a national

observance dedicated to spotlighting the osteopathic medical

profession and raising awareness about the distinctiveness of

osteopathic medicine; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the week of April 14

through 20, 2025, as "National Osteopathic Medicine Week" in

Pennsylvania; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate urge all Pennsylvanians to support

