Readout: Justice Department Hosts Roundtables to Address Competition Issues in the Entertainment Industry and Unfair Practices in the Labor Market

The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division hosted two roundtables today to meet with key stakeholders and market participants to discuss competition issues in the entertainment industry and to identify harmful labor market conduct and how these impact American workers.

In the first roundtable discussion, Assistant Attorney General Gail Slater convened members of Teamsters Local 25 and Local 804 and legal experts. Roundtable participants shared their personal stories and detailed ways that non-compete agreements, no poach agreements and other forms of unfair practices impact their livelihood. Legal experts, worker advocates and labor economists provided their insightful perspective and strategies to protect American workers.

In the second roundtable discussion, Assistant Attorney General Slater heard from market participants, advocates and policymakers about unfair practices in the live entertainment market.

Assistant Attorney General Gail Slater meets with members of Teamsters Local 25 and Local 804