Submit Release
News Search

There were 901 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,987 in the last 365 days.

Readout: Justice Department Hosts Roundtables to Address Competition Issues in the Entertainment Industry and Unfair Practices in the Labor Market

The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division hosted two roundtables today to meet with key stakeholders and market participants to discuss competition issues in the entertainment industry and to identify harmful labor market conduct and how these impact American workers.

In the first roundtable discussion, Assistant Attorney General Gail Slater convened members of Teamsters Local 25 and Local 804 and legal experts. Roundtable participants shared their personal stories and detailed ways that non-compete agreements, no poach agreements and other forms of unfair practices impact their livelihood. Legal experts, worker advocates and labor economists provided their insightful perspective and strategies to protect American workers.

In the second roundtable discussion, Assistant Attorney General Slater heard from market participants, advocates and policymakers about unfair practices in the live entertainment market.  

Assistant Attorney General Gail Slater meets with members of Teamsters Local 25 and Local 804
Assistant Attorney General Gail Slater meets with market participants, advocates, and policymakers in the live entertainment market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Readout: Justice Department Hosts Roundtables to Address Competition Issues in the Entertainment Industry and Unfair Practices in the Labor Market

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more