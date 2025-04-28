Accountant Pleads Guilty to $8M Tax Fraud

A Colorado man pleaded guilty today to conspiring to defraud the United States and tax evasion.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Rodney Ermel owned and managed a Colorado-based accounting firm. Along with co-defendant Kenneth Bacon, Ermel provided accounting and tax preparation services for Joseph LaForte and his entities. Ermel conspired with LaForte, Bacon, and others to hide approximately $20 million in income. He did this through various fraudulent accounting practices, such as fabricating shareholder loans and “bad debt” deductions. Ermel also filed tax returns which he knew underreported taxable income by over $20 million between 2016 and 2018. Ermel’s fraud caused a loss to the United States of over $8 million.

Ermel is the fourth defendant to plead guilty to criminal conduct related to this tax scheme. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 3.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Karen E. Kelly of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney David Metcalf for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania made the announcement.

The FBI, IRS Criminal Investigation and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Office of Inspector General are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matthew Newcomer and John J. Boscia for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and Trial Attorney Ezra Spiro of the Justice Department’s Tax Division are prosecuting the case.