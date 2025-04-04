Submit Release
Attorney General Pamela Bondi Statement on Supreme Court Victory

Following tonight’s ruling in Department of Education v. California, Attorney General Pamela Bondi released the following statement:

“Today marks a significant victory for President Trump and the rule of law. This Supreme Court ruling vindicates what the Department of Justice has been arguing for months: local district judges do not have the jurisdiction to seize control of taxpayer dollars, force the government to pay out billions, or unilaterally halt President Trump’s policy agenda. Department of Justice attorneys will continue fighting to protect the executive branch from gross judicial overreach.”

Read the full filing here.

