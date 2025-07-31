From Panic to Peace: New Memoir 'WEAR YOUR WADERS' by Ann Simard Offers Hope and Healing Through Faith

Author - Ann Simard Wear Your Waders: From Panic to Peace Vol: 1 Cover

AK, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In her powerful new memoir, WEAR YOUR WADERS: from panic to peace, author Ann Simard invites readers on a deeply personal and transformative journey from trauma to triumph—guided by the unwavering love of God.Drawing from a life marked by pain, abuse, and darkness, Simard shares how the light of Christ pierced even the most hopeless moments, bringing healing, peace, and a new purpose. More than a memoir, WEAR YOUR WADERS is a testimony to the enduring truth that “there is therefore no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus.”“This book is not just about my life,” Simard explains. “It’s about what is possible for anyone. If hope and peace found me, they can find you, too.”Written after decades of struggling to tell her story, Simard says the book finally came together in late 2023, not by her own effort but through divine guidance. “I was merely the one typing. He—Jesus—was writing,” she says. “He wants people to know there is hope, even in the darkest places.”Through vivid storytelling and spiritual insight, WEAR YOUR WADERS challenges readers to look beyond pain and fear and see themselves as deeply loved creations of God. The book encourages vulnerability, fearlessness, and an intimate relationship with the heavenly Father—one that replaces despair with joy and transforms brokenness into purpose.Ann Simard is a daughter of the King, a child of the Most High God. A passionate traveler and photographer, she lives with a sense of childlike wonder and intentional faith. Her life is a testimony to the power of divine love to redeem and restore. With a heart for people and a gift for storytelling, Simard teaches others the courage to be vulnerable and the freedom that comes from walking in the truth of who they are in Christ.WEAR YOUR WADERS reminds readers that no matter how bleak the past or uncertain the future, there is always light, always love, and always hope. Through surrender and connection with the One who created them, they can experience a life that is not only restored—but truly abundant.The book is available now for purchase on Amazon and other online retailers . For more information, please visit www.annsimard.com

