Contact: Drew Pearson, Public Information Officer

Phone: (775) 687-0772

E-mail: dpearson@doi.nv.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - April 04, 2025

Key Insurance Policy Holders -

Immediate Action Required Following Liquidation Order



[CARSON CITY, NV] - The Nevada Division of Insurance (Division) has launched an online resource page to assist Nevadans impacted by the April 1, 2025, Final Order and Judgment of Liquidation with Finding of Insolvency of Key Insurance Company, issued by the Shawnee County, Kansas District Court. This Liquidation Order declared Key Insurance Company insolvent, converting its prior rehabilitation into a liquidation proceeding.



The Division has added a new page to the consumers section of its website to ensure Nevadans receive the information and support they need. The page includes frequently asked questions, links to relevant forms and contacts, and instructions for assistance in securing new coverage. The newly published page provides essential guidance for policyholders, claimants, and producers.

The page is available here - Information Regarding Key Insurance Company

(Link: https://doi.nv.gov/Consumers/Information_Regarding_Key_Insurance_Company/)



Immediate Action Required for Policyholders

All Key Insurance policyholders must secure replacement coverage immediately to avoid a lapse in auto insurance, which can lead to fines or penalties. Consumers are encouraged to contact trusted licensed brokers or agents. If finding new coverage proves difficult due to nonrenewal or cancellation, the Division is here to help - call (888) 872-3234 or email insinfo@doi.nv.gov for assistance.

In cases where consumers are unable to obtain coverage through traditional insurers, the Division recommends contacting the Western Association of Automobile Insurance Plans (WAAIP) at (800) 227-4659. WAAIP helps qualified drivers connect with insurers when standard auto insurance is unavailable.

Contact Information

Nevada Division of Insurance

Carson City: (775) 687-0700 | 1818 E. College Pkwy., Suite 103, Carson City, NV 89706

(775) 687-0700 | 1818 E. College Pkwy., Suite 103, Carson City, NV 89706 Las Vegas: (702) 486-4009 | 3300 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 275, Las Vegas, NV 89102

(702) 486-4009 | 3300 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 275, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Email: cscc@doi.nv.gov

Western Association of Automobile Insurance Plans (WAAIP):

About the Nevada Division of Insurance



The mission of the Nevada Division of Insurance is to protect the rights of Nevada consumers in their experiences with the insurance industry and to ensure the financial solvency of insurers. For more information about the Division of Insurance, visit DOI.NV.GOV or follow the Division on

X (Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram or YouTube.

###