​Samsung has achieved a significant advancement in mobile computing: select smartphones can now natively run Windows-based AAA games and AI workloads.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Samsung is going to announce a major milestone in mobile computing: select Samsung Android smartphones powered by Exynos GPUs are now capable of running Windows-based AAA games and AI workloads natively. This technological leap is made possible by critical innovations led by GPU architect and performance expert Mr. Tong Liu.Traditionally, mobile platforms have been limited by hardware and software boundaries, unable to handle the kind of compute-intensive workloads found on desktop environments. Thanks to Samsung GPU system team's pioneering work in GPU architecture modeling and cross-platform integration, Samsung has overcome this challenge — bridging the gap between mobile and PC-class computing.The team's contributions include the development of novel GPU modeling techniques, memory optimization algorithms, and a robust runtime system that enables Exynos-powered smartphones to support Windows/Linux workloads. These innovations empower Samsung devices to deliver high-performance 3D gaming, real-time AI inference, and professional productivity tools previously confined to desktop systems."This advancement redefines what users can expect from a mobile device," said a Samsung executive. "Samsung's innovation allows us to push beyond industry boundaries and unlock a new era where smartphones are not just phones — but true all-in-one computing platforms."This breakthrough positions Samsung as the global leader in mobile GPU performance and cross-platform flexibility — setting a new standard for future smartphones, and opening the door for developers to deploy more powerful applications on Android devices.Stay tuned for more product announcements and demonstrations in the coming weeks.About Samsung ElectronicsSamsung is a global leader in technology, opening new possibilities for people everywhere. Through relentless innovation and discovery, we are transforming the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions.

