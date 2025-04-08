Jans Launches Shrimp Spring Rolls & Wontons – Crispy, Bite-Sized Snacks with Bold Asian Flavor

Jans Shrimp Spring Rolls & Wontons – Crunchy, bite-sized snacks perfect for any picnic or outdoor hangout.

A modern take on traditional dim sum, Jans introduces ready-to-enjoy spring rolls and wontons that deliver crunch, flavor, and convenience—anytime, anywhere.

We wanted to bring something new to the snack aisle—bold, Asian-inspired flavors drawn from dim sum culture, reimagined as crispy, bite-sized snacks made for today’s busy, on-the-go lifestyle.” — Anthony Kartawinata, Jans Enterprises Corp CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jans Enterprises Corp., a food brand recognized for delivering globally inspired snacks, has introduced a new line of products: Jans Shrimp Spring Rolls & Wontons. This new launch brings together bite-sized, shelf-stable snacks that draw from traditional dim sum flavors while meeting modern convenience and snacking habits.The product line features three varieties:✔️ Shrimp Spring Roll – Original: Features real shrimp in a flaky, golden wrapper, lightly seasoned for a savory experience.✔️ Shrimp Spring Roll – Spicy: A variation with added chili flavor for those seeking a subtle heat profile.✔️ Crispy Cheese Wonton: Inspired by the familiar texture of fried wontons, this snack contains a creamy cheese filling within a crisp shell.All three snacks are designed to be portable, ready-to-eat, and suitable for a variety of casual settings, including work, travel, and gatherings. Each product is packaged in resealable pouches and does not require heating or utensils.Jans Shrimp Spring Rolls & Wontons are shelf-stable and cater to a growing interest in savory snack alternatives. The brand aims to offer practical solutions for consumers seeking flavorful, culturally inspired snack options without additional preparation steps. The crispy texture and seasoning are designed to appeal to those who enjoy finger foods that provide a balance of taste and convenience.In terms of usage, these products are intended to be served as casual snacks across various everyday occasions—such as office breaks, afternoon gatherings, or while traveling. Their bite-sized nature and shelf stability make them a practical option for both individual consumption and social settings.AvailabilityJans Shrimp Spring Rolls & Wontons are now available:✔️ At select grocery and Asian specialty food retailers across the United States✔️ Online via the official Jans Amazon Storefront and TikTok Shop✔️ Across retail partners in California, including Food El Monte, CA locationsRetail partners and distributors interested in carrying the product may inquire through the brand’s official website.About Jans Enterprises Corp.Headquartered in El Monte, California, Jans Enterprises Corp. develops and markets a variety of snack and beverage products inspired by international flavors. With a portfolio that includes Sparkling Prebiotic Drinks, Organic Sweet Potato Chips, and now Shrimp Spring Rolls & Wontons, the company continues its focus on providing products that combine global inspiration with accessible formats.For further information or media inquiries, visit Jans Official Website

