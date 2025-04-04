Philippe Orsetti’s Book Explores a Century of Helicopter History Through Philately

Philippe Orsetti The Helicopter History: The First Hundred Years Viewed Through Philately

Chronicles the Evolution of Rotary Wings in ‘The Helicopter History’

TX, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aviation and philately enthusiasts alike are in for a unique treat with the release of The Helicopter History, a groundbreaking book by aeronautical engineer and former industry executive Philippe Orsetti. This meticulously researched volume explores the first hundred years of rotary-wing aviation, as seen through the fascinating lens of philately.With The Helicopter History, Orsetti offers readers an extraordinary perspective on the evolution of helicopters, their types, and their varied uses, as documented through postage stamps from around the world. The book features an impressive compilation of stamps, autographs, and postal history issued up to the centenary of the first helicopter flight in 2007, making it both a visual masterpiece and an invaluable reference for those passionate about aviation and philately.Philippe Orsetti brings an unmatched depth of knowledge to this project. A native of France, he studied aeronautical engineering before launching a distinguished 40-year career in the helicopter industry. He began his journey as an engineer at Aerospatiale (now Airbus Helicopters) and went on to represent the company in Southeast Asia, later serving as Executive Vice President of its North American branch. Additionally, he was Vice-Chairman of Canadian Helicopters Ltd. (CHC) in Canada. Now retired in Texas, Orsetti continues to indulge in his eclectic passions —oil lamp collecting, helicopters, and philately.Driven by a professional love for aviation and a personal fascination with stamp collecting, Orsetti wrote The Helicopter History to showcase how technological advancements can be explored in unexpected ways. Readers will discover that history is not just confined to textbooks but can also be pieced together through postage stamps, offering a fresh and engaging way to learn about the development of aviation.In addition to The Helicopter History, Orsetti has also authored An Imaginary Oil Lamp Museum, further cementing his dedication to unique historical storytelling.The Helicopter History is available for purchase on Amazon for aviation and philately lovers in the USA and France, and beyond.

Philippe Orsetti on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.