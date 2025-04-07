Rep Data expands Research Desk team with addition of Amber Eksteen

The quickly growing Research Desk DIY solution adds project management expert and service across multiple time zones

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rep Data, a leading provider of full service market research and data quality solutions, is proud to announce that Amber Eksteen, an experienced project manager and team lead, has transitioned to the Rep Data Research Desk team. This move enhances the team’s expertise and increases capacity for the quickly expanding Research Desk solution and its users. Research Desk, part of Rep Data's cutting-edge market research technology suite, is a centralized DIY sampling platform that is revolutionizing how companies acquire, manage, and ensure the highest-quality data.

Eksteen comes to the Research Desk from Rep Data’s services division, where she led project management efforts for some of the company’s most complex and high-profile initiatives. Her deep experience managing large-scale, nuanced research projects brings an invaluable perspective to the company’s hands-on, responsive platform support team.

“Amber has a proven track record of delivering excellence on every project she’s involved with,” said Cullen Wheatley, VP of Research Desk at Rep Data. “Her move to the Research Desk team is a win for our clients, who will benefit from her depth of experience and her commitment to providing exceptional service.”

Eksteen will be providing support during morning hours in European time zones through mid-day in the United States, expanding Research Desk’s global support coverage—ensuring clients have access to expert help earlier in their day when needed. Research Desk also offers real-time chat support within the platform and overnight project monitoring, creating a near-continuous support model that keeps projects on track around the clock. This transition reflects Rep Data’s ongoing investment in expert-led support across all offerings—whether full-service or DIY—ensuring clients receive the guidance they need to deliver great work.

Research Desk simplifies survey execution by centralizing sample sourcing, monitoring multiple data sources, preventing fraud, and streamlining project reconciliation—all in one platform. Its growing popularity reflects researchers' demand for a more efficient, reliable way to acquire and manage high-quality data while saving time and resources.

About Rep Data

Rep Data provides full-service data collection solutions for primary researchers, helping expedite data collection for primary quantitative research studies with a hyper-focus on data quality and consistent execution. Our mission is to be a reliable, repeatable data collection partner for market research agencies, management consultancies, Fortune 500 corporations, advertising agencies, brand strategy consultancies, universities, communications agencies, public relations firms, and more. In addition to our dedicated research services, Rep Data features Research Desk, an intuitive and centralized DIY platform that secures real, relevant, and reliable data, and Research Defender, our integrated, sophisticated solution to verify data quality and eliminate fraud.

