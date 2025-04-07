New Partnership Expands Philanthropic Reach and Global Impact

With this new donation functionality, developed and popularized by Every.org, individuals and funders can now directly support a diverse array of initiatives and nonprofits that have demonstrated their potential to create lasting change.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lever for Change , a nonprofit affiliate of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation is changing the way people can give to nonprofit organizations. Effective immediately, visitors to Lever for Change’s website can now donate directly to more than 200 rigorously vetted nonprofit organizations through a new “Donate” tool powered by Every.org . This new feature marks a powerful collaboration between two mission-driven organizations working together to reduce the friction of giving and make it easier than ever to support bold, high-impact solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.Lever for Change partners with donors like Pivotal (a Melinda French Gates organization), MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving, and the LEGO Foundation to host open calls that ensure every nonprofit has the opportunity to get the funding they need. Using an inclusive and fair model and due diligence process, Lever for Change creates customized open calls and other tailored opportunities to find and fund solutions to the world’s biggest problems.Through its open calls, the team at Lever for Change has vetted hundreds of high-impact solutions. To date, Lever for Change has influenced over $2.5 Billion in grants and worked with more than 500 organizations worldwide. Nearly half that funding has gone to organizations beyond the initial funding moment, giving donors the chance to continuously discover and support opportunities.“We’re proud to partner with Every.org to connect donors with solutions that are ready to achieve impact,” explains Kristen J. Molyneaux, President of Lever for Change. “This collaboration opens up access for donors to big, bold ideas that have already been vetted and evaluated by our team, sector advisors, and experts. We hope, through this effort, to become a curator of causes, easing some of the barriers that donors feel when deciding where to give.”With this new donation functionality, developed and popularized by Every.org, individuals and funders can now directly support a diverse array of initiatives and nonprofits that have demonstrated their potential to create lasting change. These solutions have been curated by a trusted source that uses a rigorous, multi-stage evaluation process.Every.org is a nonprofit tech platform whose mission is to simplify online giving for nonprofits and donors in order to accelerate social impact around the world.“The rollout of this new donation functionality for Lever for Change’s network reflects the commitment of both our organizations to democratizing philanthropy and breaking down barriers to giving,” says Allison Fine, President of Every.org. Whether you're an individual donor looking for trustworthy causes or a larger funder seeking due diligence support, this Donate tool now offers a streamlined and impactful way to find and fund meaningful work around the world.”How it works: With one click, donors can support any of 200+ vetted nonprofits using PayPal, Venmo, their bank account, a credit card, or even crypto, donor-advised funds (DAFs) and stock. Users can also start a personal fundraiser to rally friends and family around a cause they care about. And, because Every.org is a registered 501(c)(3), 100% of donations are tax-deductible.​"Lever for Change is excited to offer donors innovative giving options, including cryptocurrencies and donor-advised funds (or DAFs), thanks to this partnership with Every.org and its platform," adds Molyneaux. “Currently, over $250 billion is sitting in DAFs, much of which could benefit families and communities in America and around the world. Most of that money is waiting to be deployed. We are providing more ways for people to give and empowering donors to share their resources with transformative, high-impact projects that can positively change the world.”The donation tool is being rolled out in the coming months, as nonprofits in the network activate their accounts. At present, over 200 active network members have a profile page featuring Every.org’s technology. The list of organizations is available online: https://leverforchange.org/organizations . Lever for Change invites donors to visit the website, search for a topic close to their hearts, and donate now. Donors can also give to organizations directly at Every.org.About Lever for Change:Lever for Change, a nonprofit affiliate of the MacArthur Foundation, helps philanthropists find and fund bold solutions to the world’s biggest problems through open-call challenges and tailored funding. Its innovative model:- Increases equitable access to philanthropic dollars – With an inclusive open call approach, Lever for Change invites organizations of all sizes from around the world to showcase and submit their big ideas for donor funding.- Is inclusive of all donor types – In addition to a participatory review process by applicants themselves, a transparent and expert-led review involving a total of nearly 2,000 global evaluators vets ideas so donors can discover a wide range of outstanding organizations and invest with confidence.- Supports problem solvers – All open call finalists become members of Lever for Change’s Bold Solutions Network, which has helped 40% of its members secure additional funding to have more impact. Currently there are more than 500 members in that network and Lever for Change is actively working to help them get funding to act on their ideas.To learn more about Lever for Change’s work and how to support its mission, visit www.leverforchange.org About Every.org:Every.org is a tech-for-good nonprofit working to transform online giving for donors and charitable organizations alike. With a comprehensive database of 1.5 million U.S. nonprofits and fiscally sponsored projects worldwide and a modern interface that offers donors many ways to give, the platform makes it easy to support the causes you care about. To date, Every.org has facilitated $100 million in donations to 6,500 nonprofits. As a 501(c)(3) organization, its work is fueled by generous support from Camp.org, the Fidelity CharitableCatalyst Fund, the Gates Foundation, and individual contributions. Learn how you can encourage more generosity at Every.org.

