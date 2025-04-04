OneCert Ushers in a Dynamic New Chapter with Karlin Warner as CEO

Karlin Warner, the new CEO of OneCert, Inc.

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneCert, Inc., a leading force in organic certification, is thrilled to announce a significant transition in leadership. Effective April 1, 2025, Karlin and Jeremy Warner assume ownership of OneCert, with Karlin stepping into the role of CEO. This marks the beginning of an exciting new era of growth and innovation for the company, building on the strong legacy established by founder Sam Welsch.

After more than two decades of dedicated service, Sam Welsch, who founded OneCert in 2003, is entrusting the mission to a new generation. His vision and unwavering commitment have been pivotal to OneCert's success, and he will continue to support the company as Founder and consultant. "I've often wondered how it would feel to sell OneCert, and what I feel most is a sense of relief," Sam Welsch shared. "This comes from the trust and confidence I have in Karlin, Jeremy, and each member of the team to continue OneCert with the integrity and quality that I have always tried to uphold. Best wishes for continued success!"

Karlin Warner brings a wealth of experience and deep-rooted passion for organic certification to her new role. Having served as Certification Manager since 2018 and a Certification Specialist for nine years prior, Karlin is poised to lead OneCert into a vibrant future. "I am incredibly excited to lead OneCert into this new chapter," Karlin Warner stated. "We are committed to building upon the strong foundation Sam has laid and driving innovation to better serve the organic community. We envision a future where OneCert continues to set the standard for integrity and excellence in organic certification."

Alan Lewis, VP of Natural Grocers, applauds the transition. "We have worked with the Warners for many years. Their knowledge and commitment to strong organic standards and effective certification mirrors that of Sam Welsch. We look forward to a continued relationship supporting our 175 organic certificates."

This transition signifies not just a change in leadership, but a renewed dedication to OneCert's mission of delivering exceptional value and upholding the integrity of the organic label. The company looks forward to expanding its services and further strengthening its relationships within the organic industry.

About OneCert: OneCert, Inc. is a privately owned certification agency with USDA accreditation since 2003. Our mission is to deliver exceptional value in organic certification services by recruiting and training staff dedicated to exceeding customer expectations. We are recognized for our unwavering commitment to upholding the integrity of the organic label.

