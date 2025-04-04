Drivers are advised that Westside Road will remain closed through the weekend for repairs following a significant washout on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

Repairs to the road include debris removal and the installation of new culverts at the washout site. The Ministry of Transportation and Transit anticipates reopening Westside Road to single-lane-alternating traffic sometime on Monday, April 7, 2025.

The washout occurred following heavy rainfall, which triggered water and debris to release down a channel and cover the road.

The ministry, along with its maintenance contractors, is collaborating with local governments, Indigenous communities and stakeholders to ensure a co-ordinated and safe approach to the repairs. Work is restricted to daylight hours. The ministry will provide updates about the schedule for reopening of the road as the work progresses.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit DriveBC: https://DriveBC.ca