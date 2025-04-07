Sixth Ukraine Action Summit Unites 600+ Advocates in Support for Peace and Security for the Ukrainian People

American Coalition for Ukraine American Coalition for Ukraine_1

Delegates from across the U.S. gather in Washington to urge Congress to support Ukraine’s sovereignty, justice, and democratic future.

WASHINGTON, MD, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Coalition for Ukraine is proud to host the sixth Ukraine Action Summit, taking place April 6–9, 2025, in Washington, D.C. With over 600 registered participants from across the country, this is the largest Summit to date, uniting individuals and organizations to advocate for continued U.S. leadership in ensuring a secure and lasting peace for Ukraine, recognition of its 1991 sovereign borders, accountability for the aggressor, and the return of Ukraine’s children deported by the Russian authorities.The Ukraine Action Summit is a grassroots-driven community event open to advocates from within and beyond the Ukrainian-American community. Delegates travel to Capitol Hill to meet with congressional offices, share personal stories, and urge lawmakers to ensure Ukraine has the tools needed to secure a lasting peace.The Summit also serves as a space that promotes awareness of the ongoing Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. Advocates include Ukrainian Americans, U.S. veterans, nonprofit leaders, faith-based groups, and constituents united by the American values of freedom and democracy.Media are invited to attend the following public events:Monday, April 7 at 7:00 PM Film Screening – Porcelain War Opening remarks by Representative Tom Kean (NJ-7) Followed by Q&A with the filmmakersTuesday, April 8 at 6:30 PM Ukraine Action Summit Reception Featuring keynote by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Oleksandra MatviichukWednesday, April 9 at 7:30 PM Premiere – No Sleep Til Kyiv documentary Followed by a discussion with the film’s creatorsComments from delegates, U.S. veterans, nonprofit leaders, and ACU leadership are available upon request.The Ukraine Action Summit brings voices from American local communities to Washington, D.C. in support of Ukraine’s continued struggle for lasting peace and justice.To RSVP to public events, please fill out the form: https://bit.ly/UAS_MediaRSVP To know more about the American Coalition for Ukraine visit our website: https://americancoalitionforukraine.org/ About The American Coalition for UkraineThe American Coalition for Ukraine (ACU) was founded by a group of U.S.-based nonprofit organizations with the goal of mobilizing and coordinating advocacy efforts within the local Ukrainian community. Today, the Coalition is an alliance of over 100 organizations united by the mission to ensure Ukraine receives the necessary support to defend itself and restore a just peace and its territorial integrity.

