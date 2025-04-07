The Future of Women’s Wellness: Jazzercise Launches New Fitness Program for Perimenopause, Menopause, and Post-Menopause

Jazzercise, Inc. Jazzercise, Inc. Shanna Missett Nelson, Jazzercise CEO & Chief Choreographer

The Future of Women’s Wellness: Jazzercise Launches New Format Focused on Perimenopause, Menopause, and Post-Menopause

This is the future of women’s wellness, and I’m so excited for you to experience it (...) we always stay true to the heart of Jazzercise, you’ll actually have FUN while you do it.” — Shanna Missett Nelson

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jazzercise , the dance fitness leader company, is introducing an innovative new class created specifically for women navigating the perimenopausal to post-menopausal stages. The new Vital Sculpt HIIT program, developed with a science-backed approach, incorporates three core elements aimed at enhancing strength, vitality, and mobility to promote long-term hormone health.The concept was inspired by Jazzercise CEO and Chief Choreographer Shanna Missett Nelson’s personal journey. At 56, Missett Nelson, who is postmenopausal, explained “I started noticing some body composition changes that I just couldn’t seem to correct, despite moving a lot and eating well. It was frustrating! So, I started researching what I needed to do to feel strong, energized, and capable—not just now, but for years to come,” she shared. In her search for solutions, Missett Nelson uncovered groundbreaking exercise science that emphasized how women should be training as they age. “As someone who’s spent my entire career in fitness, I knew this was something we needed to bring to Jazzercise,” she added.Vital Sculpt HIIT encourages women to move with intention and purpose, promoting overall wellness and quality of life as they age. While the intent of the class focuses on perimenopausal to post-menopausal stages, women of all ages can participate and benefit from the training. Key elements of this new class range from preserving and building muscle mass as a response to hormonal changes, revitalization of bone growth as a preventative measure against osteoporosis and osteopenia, and the improvement of mobility with functional exercises that aid in daily movements. Core aspects include:• Heavy strength training and HIIT training to signal the central nervous system to get your muscle fibers to work together to provide power and stamina.• Multi-directional jump training incorporating impactful dance movements to stimulate bone growth.• Functional movement training (vital for aging bodies)The program is available now, both in-studio and through Jazzercise On-Demand. To celebrate the launch, Jazzercise is offering free livestream classes throughout April, including a special launch event on April 7th at 3:30 PM PST, hosted by Shanna Missett Nelson herself. The full schedule of free livestreams is as follows:• April 7th – 3:30 PM PST (Launch event)• April 12th – 7:30 AM PST• April 19th – 7:30 AM PST• April 21st – 3:30 PM PST• April 26th – 7:30 AM PSTSign up for free livestream classes here: Jazzercise’s Livestream “This is the future of women’s wellness, and I’m so excited for you to experience it. You can get stronger. You can build endurance and muscle. And you can feel incredible in your body for decades to come. And because we always stay true to the heart of Jazzercise, you’ll actually have FUN while you do it,” concludes Missett Nelson.

