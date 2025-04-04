Atticus Publishing proudly present “Awake O Sleeper” by Julie Yetter

A Generational Story of Trauma, Identity, and Redemption

CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In her evocative debut novel, Awake O Sleeper : Mothers, Daughters, Sisters, Others, author Julie Yetter delivers a powerful narrative that dives deep into the generational struggles and silent traumas passed down through a family line of women. At the heart of the story is Faith, a woman who wakes up in a psychiatric ward after an overdose, only to begin the most important journey of her life—one that will force her to confront the past, embrace her identity, and rise into healing.Structured with a fluid narrative that moves between five generations of women in Faith’s matrilineal line, Awake O Sleeper unravels the layers of inherited pain, strength, and resilience. Julie Yetter masterfully blends fiction with an autobiographical tone, inviting readers on a shared journey of self-discovery. The novel serves as a mirror for those navigating their own generational stories, encouraging emotional, spiritual, and psychological awakening."Storytelling is a family tradition," Julie shares. "After years of listening to the stories of the women in my family, a narrative began to form that I felt could encourage others. While our identity may be shaped by our lineage and life circumstances, our destiny remains in our hands."With a professional background in English education and years of service in the community—as founding principal of Genesis Preparatory Academy and an active board member—Julie brings both literary finesse and heartfelt insight to her writing. Awake O Sleeper is more than a novel; it’s a message of hope, transformation, and the unshakable truth that healing is possible for anyone ready to confront their story and reclaim their future.For readers looking to break cycles, understand inherited emotional wounds, and find freedom in their own stories, Awake O Sleeper is an illuminating and inspiring read.Awake O Sleeper is available now through major booksellers and online.Julie Yetter is a former educator turned author, speaker, and community leader. With a passion for storytelling and transformation, she draws from personal and generational experiences to empower others on their journey to healing. Julie lives in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho with her husband and four children, continuing her mission to inspire people to dream big, heal deeply, and believe in themselves.

Julie Yetter on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.