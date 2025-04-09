Canadian Franchise Association Honours Mad Science® of Toronto with Bronze Award for Franchisee of the Year

Mad Science of Toronto's Frank Goldschleger wins the CFA's 2025 franchisee of the Year Award. A delighted child experiences a hair-raising moment during a Mad Science experiment. Mad Science 40th Anniversary – Celebrating 40 years of STEM enrichment for children.

Award Underscores Mad Science®’s Leadership in Enrichment-Based Franchising

Being a Mad Science® franchisee has been the most rewarding and transformative journey of my life” — Frank Goldschleger, Mad Science of Toronto

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mad Science of Toronto, under the leadership of long-time franchisee Frank Goldschleger, has been awarded the Bronze Award in the coveted 2025 Franchisee of the Year Awards by the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA). This prestigious national honour recognizes Frank’s outstanding achievement in delivering high-quality science enrichment activities to children across the Greater Toronto Area.Presented at the CFA’s annual Awards Gala during its National Convention on April 7, 2025, the Franchisee of the Year Awards celebrate franchisees who demonstrate exceptional business performance, strong community involvement, and an unwavering commitment to the values of franchising. The CFA is Canada’s authoritative voice of franchising, representing nearly 700 brands and supporting excellence across the franchise sector.Mad Scienceis a global leader in hands-on science education, delivering curriculum-aligned STEM activities through after-school programs, workshops, camps, birthday parties, and special events. Operating in over 20 countries, Mad Scienceinspires millions of children each year, igniting curiosity and fostering a lifelong love of learning.“Frank truly exemplifies what makes our franchise network thrive,” said Marco Holstvoogd, President of Mad Science Group. “His passion for STEM education, dedication to families in his community, and steady business growth are exactly what this award was designed to celebrate. We’re incredibly proud of him.”For nearly 30 years, Frank has grown Mad Science of Toronto into a pillar of the community and a benchmark for excellence in the global Mad Science network. His franchise has achieved consistent growth, high customer retention, and a reputation for quality and innovation.“Being part of the Mad Sciencefamily has been one of the most fulfilling journeys of my life,” said Frank Goldschleger. “This recognition from the CFA is a tremendous honour, and I’m grateful to my team, our customers, and our community for making it possible.”Frank also extended congratulations to his fellow finalists: “It’s humbling to be recognized among such hardworking and inspiring franchisees. Congratulations to all the nominees—you’re what makes this industry so special.”As Mad Sciencecelebrates its 40th anniversary this year, this recognition affirms the brand’s leadership in STEM education and its power to elevate purpose-driven entrepreneurs like Frank Goldschleger.Media inquiries or interview requests may be directed to: Marco Holstvoogd at marcoh@madscience.org

