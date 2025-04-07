MCM Announces Launch of Video On Demand & Podcast Networks, Expanding Content Reach in 2025

MCM

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCM , a leader in digital media and content innovation, is launching a Video On Demand ( VOD ) Network and Podcast Network in 2025, with further expansion planned for 2026. These new platforms will focus on Business Coaching, Personal Development, Health, Parenting, and other key areas, aligning with MCM’s expertise in high-value, expert-driven content.The VOD Network will be available across various digital platforms and traditional television, offering a broad and accessible distribution model. The Podcast Network will further extend MCM’s reach, delivering engaging and insightful content in an audio format. This initiative builds on MCM’s existing digital properties and media platforms, reinforcing its leadership in content creation and strategic distribution.“The launch of our Video On Demand and Podcast Networks is an exciting step forward for MCM,” said Elliott Pittman, CEO and Founder of MCM. “We are committed to expanding our reach and providing even greater opportunities for our partners. By combining high-quality content with broad distribution, we’re creating a platform that allows thought leaders, experts, and brands to connect with audiences on a whole new level.”MCM is collaborating with multiple strategic partners on this initiative and will announce further details in the coming months. These new networks will serve as a high-impact platform for business coaches, health experts, parenting specialists, and other thought leaders, helping them grow their influence and reach new audiences.MCM will be both producing content in-house and working with external creators, ensuring a diverse and compelling lineup of programming. The initial rollout in 2025 will lay the foundation for further expansion in 2026, bringing new content, distribution channels, and enhanced opportunities for partners.More details on launch timelines, programming, and platform availability will be announced soon.

