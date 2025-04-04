DAV Community Impact Day: Serving those that Served

Community Impact Day is set for April 5, 2025, and it promises to be a day where community spirit, generosity, and commitment shine brightly.

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity.” — DAV Mission Statement

DE PERE, WI, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Community Impact Day is set for April 5, 2025, and it promises to be a day where community spirit, generosity, and commitment shine brightly. This special day invites volunteers like yourselves to stand together and make a real difference in the lives of our heroes and community members.On this day of service, volunteers across the country will lend their expertise to help veterans with hands-on projects, extend a warm hand of friendship, and provide support. Each volunteer effort not only supports veterans but also strengthens the bond between our community and those who have dedicated their lives to service.“Every volunteering opportunity we embrace builds a legacy of strength and unity. When you volunteer for veterans, you are demonstrating that “thank you for your service” is more than just words; it is action;” said State Commander Greg Palo. “DAV is asking everyone to come together on the same day and donate at least 1 hour of your time to assist a veteran. Naming a few ideas, you can clear a veterans’ yard, deliver a meal, visit a veteran who is homebound, or create care packages for hospitalized veterans.”Step up and be the change on April 5, 2025. Pledge your time, contribute your unique skills, and join the movement that honors service with service. https://www.dav.org/dav-community-impact-day and take your place among those shaping a future built on gratitude, unity, and collective strength.With a proud history spanning over a century, the mission of DAV is clear and unwavering: empowering veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. DAV achieves this through a steadfast commitment to ensuring that veterans and their families have unfettered access to every benefit and service earned through military service, while relentlessly advocating on Capitol Hill and in Madison for the rights and needs of America’s injured heroes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.