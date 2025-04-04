Surge in online registrations as digital upskilling gains momentum

As South Africa continues to grapple with high unemployment, the rise of the gig economy, and an increasing demand for digitally skilled employees.

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As South Africa continues to grapple with high unemployment, the rise of the gig economy, and an increasing demand for digitally skilled employees, more individuals are turning to online learning to upskill and future-proof their careers.This shift is driving rapid growth in online learning platforms such as TelkomLearn , with thousands of participants taking advantage of the platform’s flexibility and free courses to build essential digital skills.What sets TelkomLearn apart is its strong partnerships with leading institutions such as Google, IBM, HP, Alibaba Cloud, and Duke Corporate Education, ensuring that users have access to nearly 100 National Qualifications Framework (NQF) and internationally accredited courses. A number of these courses are available for free, making high-quality education more accessible than ever before."The courses are designed to equip participants with in-demand skills while sparking creative and critical thinking. We are pleased with the uptake and course completion rate, " said Dr. Mmaki Jantjies, Telkom’s Group Executive for Innovation and Transformation."What’s also encouraging is that since the beginning of this year, we’ve recorded nearly 4,000 new registrations. People are eager to learn, upskill, and position themselves for success in the digital economy," Dr. Jantjies added.Participants have shown a strong interest in starting and growing digital businesses, with some of the most popular courses such as Effective Business Websites, IT for Business Success, Presenting Data and Social Media Marketing. By providing accessible learning opportunities, TelkomLearn is helping South Africans adapt to an evolving job market, improve their employability, and unlock new entrepreneurial opportunities."The interest in business-related courses is particularly exciting because it shows that people are actively looking for ways to become more financially independent, start their own businesses, and harness technology to create new opportunities."We are thrilled to see so many South Africans taking advantage of TelkomLearn to build their digital knowledge," Dr. Jantjies concluded.TelkomLearn is designed to be inclusive and accessible, offering free courses across various fields, including business, technology, and communication. It is part of Telkom’s broader vision to support digital inclusion and bridge the knowledge gap, ensuring that more people, especially young South Africans, are equipped to thrive in the digital economy.

