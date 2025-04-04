Vertica and VerticaPlus Vertica Logo

Cleveland Clinic Joins U.S. Clinical Trial of VERTICA - a Non-Invasive Erectile Dysfunction Treatment Already Used by Over 7,000 Men Worldwide

VERTICA has already helped thousands of men outside the U.S., and this study moves us closer to making it available to millions more.” — Daniel Lischinsky

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OHH-MED Medical Ltd., a global leader in innovative treatments for male urology, today announced that Cleveland Clinic has joined the U.S. clinical trial of VERTICA, a non-invasive, at-home medical device for erectile dysfunction (ED). The VERTICA RF device is already in use by more than 7,000 men globally and is now undergoing evaluation in a pivotal FDA-approved U.S. study.

The trial, titled “Safety and Efficacy of the VERTICA RF Device for the Treatment of ED,” is being conducted at several top-tier institutions. At Cleveland Clinic, recruitment is now underway under the leadership of Dr. Petar Bajic, a specialist in male sexual health.

“Adding Cleveland Clinic to the trial brings world-class expertise and further momentum to this important study,” said Daniel Lischinsky, CEO of OHH-MED Medical Ltd. “VERTICA has already helped thousands of men outside the U.S., and this study moves us closer to making it available to millions more seeking a safe, effective, and drug-free solution for ED.”

The randomized, sham-controlled trial includes 98 men, who will receive either the active VERTICA treatment or a placebo. The protocol includes an initial in-clinic session, followed by six months of at-home use, with monthly follow-ups to track safety and efficacy.

U.S. Clinical Trial Sites and Principal Investigators:

• Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH – Dr. Petar Bajic

• Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX – Dr. Mohit Khera

• Optimal Health Miami, Aventura, FL – Dr. Marc Gittelman

• San Diego Sexual Medicine, San Diego, CA – Dr. Irwin Goldstein

• University of California, Irvine, Newport Beach, CA – Dr. Faysal Yafi

The VERTICA RF device delivers targeted high-frequency energy to address the root causes of erectile dysfunction, rather than simply relieving symptoms. Unlike oral medications or injections, it is completely non-invasive and designed for convenient use at home.

For more details on the study, including eligibility and site contact information, visit the NIH ClinicalTrials.gov listing: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06167733

For participation inquiries, individuals can contact trial sites directly or email the Contract Research Organization (CRO) at tali@asteinrac.com.

