Next Day Access Greater Atlanta Metro: New Franchise Location

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Day Access, a leading provider of mobility and accessibility solutions, is continuing its Georgia territory with the grand opening of Next Day Access Greater Atlanta. Steven Bush and Salvatore Massaro own and operate this location.The duo initially met by working at the same printing company. While Salvatore, or Sal, contracted with tech companies, Steve managed sales channels. Both men began considering different avenues and credited their inspiration to Steve’s wife, Maureen, a caretaker organization's Director of Sales and Marketing. She would often discuss the struggles the clients and their families faced of choosing between assisted living or moving back home, and that’s when they first heard the term ‘aging in place’.Steve asked, “How do we help people age in place?” They quickly learned of the high need in the Greater Atlanta Metro community and began researching solutions like wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, grab bars, and more. Eventually, they heard from ComForCare owner Christian Kuswyta about Next Day Access. Kuswyta had learned of Next Day Access through the acquisition by Best Life Brands and spoke highly of the group of organizations. Steve and Sal quickly realized that this was their perfect fit. The team is eager to begin supporting their communities with accessibility and mobility solutions.About Next Day Access Greater AtlantaNext Day Access Greater Atlanta focuses on providing accessibility and mobility solutions to individuals of all ages in Fulton County. They sell, deliver, and install accessibility and mobility solutions, such as wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, grab bars, wheelchair lifts, and more.To learn more about Next Day Access Greater Atlanta, contact their team at 770-637-9757 or visit https://www.nextdayaccess.com/greater-atlanta About Next Day AccessNext Day Access is a national leader in providing accessibility and mobility solutions to residential and commercial customers. With a network of franchises across North America, Next Day Access is committed to offering the best solutions and services to help increase independence and maintain safe access.

