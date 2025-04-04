From Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of the Gambia
AZERBAIJAN, April 4 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On the occasion of the Holy month of Ramadan, I am honored to extend my warmest greetings to you, your government, and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on behalf of the people and the Government of the Republic of the Gambia and on my own behalf. May this blessed month bring you, your family and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan, abundance, peace, prosperity and spiritual fulfillment.
Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, devotion, and compassion. It is a moment to strengthen our faith, seek the mercy of the Almighty and renew our commitment to serving humanity. As we observe this sacred month, may the Almighty Allah shower His countless blessings upon the entire Muslim Ummah.
While renewing my best wishes, please accept Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem.
Adama Barrow
President of the Republic of the Gambia
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.