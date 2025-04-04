Zero Waste Day shines a light on fashion and textiles

Maisa Rojas, Environment Minister of Chile, addressed that issue on the inaugural episode of UNEP’s Transforming Textiles: The Policy Podcast with Global Leaders which was launched around Zero Waste Day.

“The origin of why we have so much secondhand clothing is really that we have moved in just a couple of decades towards this very, very fast fashion,” she said.

The UN Secretary-General’s Advisory Board on Zero Waste highlighted three standout initiatives that are helping to make fashion more circular. Thailand’s United Wardrobe Project is installing clothing donation boxes in schools, Norway’s LiiS.com is leasing repairable garments to pre-school children; and India’s Closing the Loop programme is redirecting post-consumer textiles from landfills.

In response to a call from UNEP and UN-Habitat, hundreds of people and groups shared how they are tackling fashion waste, including by reusing textiles and experimenting with materials made from sustainable sources, like agricultural waste.

“We must celebrate the power of these innovations to transform the industry, but we need more,” said Guterres in New York.

4. It brought together young people to voice their ideas for change

Hundreds of events took place worldwide – including webinars, upcycling workshops, clean-up days, tree planting initiatives and toy exchanges – with many focusing on how youth can make the fashion industry more sustainable.

In Paris, France UNEP hosted a two-day youth hackathon challenging students and young fashion professionals to develop practical concepts for reducing textile waste.

The three winning solutions were a plug-in for university websites that lets students sell or trade their clothes; a campaign to counter overconsumption by helping young Parisians overcome trend-driven desires; and a series of curated fashion swaps and repair workshops that promote local and international exchange.

Audience members at a youth hackathon in France discussed circular fashion and how to handle the waste crisis. Photo by UNEP

5. It became a fashion moment, with celebrities showing off their zero-waste wardrobes

UN Goodwill Ambassadors, celebrities, content creators and youth advocates took to social media to share examples of fashion items from their wardrobes that embody zero waste. Actress Dia Mirza wore a handwoven saree and blouse that she inherited from her mother.

Actress Antoinette Taus highlighted some of her favourite pieces made from offcuts. And musician Rocky Dawuni sported an upcycled shirt made by a designer friend.

In Nairobi, Kenyan Grammy-award winning musician Savara performed an exclusive version of his hit “Fashionista”, which explores the pressures of trying to stay on trend.

UNEP’s Andersen shared three outfits she’s had for years, noting the fond memories she has of wearing them to everything from birthdays to summits. “Can we make our clothes last? I think we can,” she said.



About the International Day of Zero Waste

The International Day of Zero Waste, observed on 30 March, was established through UN General Assembly Resolution 77/161, and is jointly facilitated by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat). This day aims to raise awareness about the critical role of waste management and responsible consumption and production in achieving sustainable development. It calls on individuals and organizations to adopt a life-cycle approach, focusing on reducing resource use and environmental emissions at every stage of a product's life cycle.