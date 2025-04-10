Introducing the Estkwés Tiny Home: A New Model for Resilient, Regenerative Housing

CedarStone Tiny Home Being Installed by Crane Two module expanded home option

From Cedarstone Design & Build, this handcrafted mass timber tiny home blends modern design, ancestral wisdom, and a commitment to equity.

It's not true that mass timber has to cost more. It's also not true that mass timber has to replace craftsmanship to use CNC's and other robotics to mass produce affordable homes” — Adrienne Fainman

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CedarStone Debuts Estkwés: Revolutionary Cork and Mass Timber Tiny Home Prioritizing Climate Resilience and Affordability

Estkwés offers a sustainable, modular housing solution that combines traditional craftsmanship with modern prefabrication techniques, available now starting at $139,000.

CedarStone Design Build is proud to announce the launch of Estkwés, an innovative tiny home built from sustainably harvested cork and mass timber. Designed to address pressing housing affordability and climate resilience challenges, Estkwés represents a breakthrough in biophilic design that can be installed in a single day while maintaining the highest standards of craftsmanship and sustainability.

The Estkwés home features hand-fabricated Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) construction, setting it apart from most mass timber projects that rely on CNC manufacturing. This commitment to hand craftsmanship is central to the Estkwés philosophy.

"It's time to do things differently. It's not true that mass timber has to cost more. It's also not true that mass timber has to replace craftsmanship to use CNC's and other robotics to mass produce affordable homes," says Adrienne Fainman, CEO of CedarStone Design Build. "It just takes a willingness to commit to a mission, create a community of skilled carpenters, and bring architecture and fabrication together to figure out how to make something beautiful and healing as efficiently as possible. We may be crazy, but we are willing to be that leadership who measures success by the long term impacts of what we can do for our future generations."

The Estkwés tiny home includes several distinctive features:

- Thermally treated cork siding that doubles as insulation while providing a contemporary aesthetic

- Net-zero energy ready design for minimal environmental impact

- Health-conscious materials selected for their healing properties

- Modular construction allowing multiple units to be combined for larger living spaces

- Complete package including all fixtures, finishes, interior electrical and plumbing for $139,000 (excluding foundation and earthwork)

Deeply rooted in Indigenous values of stewardship and interdependence, the Estkwés project goes beyond sustainable housing. Ten percent of all proceeds from Estkwés sales are donated to Land Built – The Sustainable Indigenous Housing Fund, which supports Indigenous-led housing solutions that foster economic resilience and environmental health.

Estkwés homes are available now for order. To learn more, schedule a consultation, or begin your build process, visit https://www.cedarstonedb.com/homes/estkwes.

