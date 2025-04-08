Side Hustlers Are the New Mainstream: Human Centric Group Explores the Shift Brands Can’t Ignore
“Side Hustlers Are the New Mainstream” — A digital cover illustration capturing the rise of side hustlers and how brands can adapt to this cultural and economic shift.
Giacomo Tarabelli, Associate at Human Centric Group, sharing insights on the quick growth of side-hustlers
New insights from Human Centric Group reveal how the global rise of side hustlers is reshaping consumer behavior and brand strategy.
The article paints a vivid picture of the side hustler phenomenon, revealing a global tribe of agile, ambitious individuals who blend entrepreneurship with purpose—and are rewriting the rules of modern work.
As wages stagnate and the cost of living soars, millions are launching second gigs to reclaim financial stability and personal freedom. But it’s not just about extra cash. “Side hustling is becoming a cultural badge of honor,” writes Tarabelli. “It represents identity, autonomy, and the desire to own one’s future.”
From content creators on TikTok to gig workers on Uber, side hustlers are driven, digitally native, and highly informed. They’re turning free time into productive time, building e-commerce shops, coaching businesses, or trading online. And they’re not just working—they’re learning, investing, and reshaping consumption patterns along the way.
According to Human Centric Group’s research, side hustlers have clear passions:
📱 57% are into tech
💪 47% into fitness
💰 44% into finance
🎮 41% into gaming
💼 40% into business
This new breed of consumer is ROI-obsessed and trust-driven. Brands relying on flashy ads or generic messages miss the mark. What works? Educational content, community-focused tools, and transparent storytelling rooted in reality—not perfection.
“Side hustlers don’t want inspiration,” Tarabelli explains. “They want real talk, real tools, and real support.” The article argues that the brands poised to win long-term are those that act as partners, not sellers—helping hustlers grow through flexible solutions and authentic engagement.
Global Momentum, Local Nuances
The side hustle boom is a worldwide trend with local flavors. In the U.S., nearly 40% of adults have a second income stream. In Canada, it’s 28%. While the UK lags behind overall (19%), participation jumps to 42% among Millennials. Across all markets, Gen Z leads the charge—seeking flexibility, independence, and personal meaning in how they earn.
Tech has removed barriers. Tools like ChatGPT, Canva, and Shopify mean anyone can start a business with minimal capital. No-code platforms and AI automation are empowering solopreneurs to scale like small agencies. In this ecosystem, even small purchases—like productivity tools or ergonomic gear—become strategic decisions.
A New Playbook for Marketers
The piece closes with a call to action for brands: adapt or be left behind. Traditional marketing? Too slow. Hustlers move fast and demand value. Brands that deliver learning, flexibility, and community will earn more than clicks—they’ll earn loyalty.
Tarabelli’s work challenges brands to rethink outreach:
• Use case studies, not clichés
• Ditch polish, offer proof
• Build long-term relationships, not one-off sales
The full article, complete with proprietary data and practical strategies for marketers, is available now on Human Centric Group’s website.
About the Author.
Giacomo Tarabelli is an Associate at Human Centric Group, a boutique branding agency known for human-first marketing. He has contributed to projects for Meta, Hermès, Carlsberg, Coca-Cola HBC, and Tecnam, supporting both global brands and family-owned innovators.
Media Enquiries
HUMAN CENTRIC GROUP LTD
+44 20 3693 4480
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.