Dianomic Launches FogLAMP Suite 3.0: Live Digital Twins Enterprise Wide

Manage Streaming Data: Collect, Transform, Secure & Unify Greenfield & Brownfield Environments with Dianomic's FogLAMP Suite 3.0 Manage and Monitor Data Enterprise-Wide with Dianomic's FogLAMP Suite 3.0 Platform Dianomic's FogLAMP Edge Platform

FogLAMP 3.0 delivers real-time digital twins and edge intelligence with secure data flow—across plant and cloud, in both brownfield and greenfield environments.

Intelligent industrial data pipelines are not just a nice-to-have; they are an essential infrastructure for any plant looking to leverage AI...and launch their intelligent automation journey.” — Tom Arthur, Dianomic CEO

SAN LEANDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dianomic, a leader in intelligent industrial data pipelines and edge AI/ML solutions, has announced the launch of FogLAMP Suite 3.0. Automating physical operations with advanced digital systems and AI requires full fidelity real-time data with source integrity that accurately mimics the physical world in the digital. This is a set of requirements that neither historical data nor data lakes can deliver.FogLAMP Suite 3.0’s ‘Intelligent Industrial Data Pipelines’ abstracts machines, sensors, and processes into a unified real-time data and streaming analytics system for brownfield and greenfield alike. By seamlessly connecting and integrating the plant floor to the cloud and back with high quality normalized streaming data, FogLAMP 3.0 enables innovations like AI-driven applications, digital twins, lakehouse data management, unified namespace and OT/IT convergence. Industry is empowered to innovate, optimize, and respond with unprecedented speed and precision. This is the future of industrial automation made real."Think of a self-driving car: it can't function without intelligent edge (in car) data pipelines, fleet management, and on-board AI. The modern plant floor is no different," said Tom Arthur, CEO of Dianomic. "Intelligent industrial data pipelines are not just a nice-to-have; they are an essential infrastructure for any plant looking to leverage AI, utilize digital twins, integrate new and old assets and launch their intelligent automation journey.”Cloud-based data pipeline services like Azure Data Factory, AWS Data Pipeline, and Google Cloud Dataflow excel at managing complex data workflows and AI in the cloud. FogLAMP 3.0 uniquely addresses the critical need for real-time data integration and management in all directions—within the plant, to the cloud, and back. FogLAMP Suite 3.0 creates an intelligent data fabric, unifying and securing real-time operational data at scale with enterprise-grade management. This comprehensive data flow empowers both plant-level optimization and cloud-based insights. Its role-based access control, intuitive graphical interface, and flexible development tools—ranging from no-code to source code—empower both IT and OT teams to collaborate effectively or work independently with confidence.FogLAMP Suite 3.0 Key Features:● Real-time Full Fidelity Streaming Analytics and Data Management - Where the physical world meets the digital● Enterprise Wide - Manage, integrate and monitor streaming data from diverse sources to clouds and back● Enable Live Digital Twins - Manage tags and namespaces, use semantic models, detect, predict and prescribe with machine AI/ML● Compatible with brownfield, greenfield, IIoT - Processes, equipment and sensorsWhat People Are Saying:"FogLAMP is a significant advancement in edge data collection and management," said Zev Arnold, Principal Director at Accenture. "It offers a modern architecture without requiring a complete overhaul of existing systems, as it can seamlessly integrate with PI and both brownfield and greenfield equipment."“SKF Observer maximizes rotational equipment performance using live digital twins analyzing vibration data” said Jonas Kemi, Condition Monitoring Technology SKF. ”By using FogLAMP, we now add the context of the machine’s inner workings fully integrated with our customer’s operational systems like AVEVA’s PI and CONNECT.”"The energy trilemma and accelerating digital transformation demand a new, collaborative approach. At AVEVA, we’re committed to radical collaboration. That is why AVEVA supports the FogLAMP Suite and invested in Dianomic. FogLAMP’s intelligent data fabric empowers industrial manufacturers with the tools they need to solve complex data challenges - together,” said Bry Dillon, SVP, Partners and Commercial Strategy at AVEVA. Dillon adds: “OSISoft, now AVEVA, co-founded Dianomic to enable seamless connection, collection, transformation, and integration of industrial data into PI. Today, that support extends beyond PI into CONNECT, enabling an expansion of FogLAMP's Suite's enterprise-grade intelligent data fabric throughout the industrial ecosystem.""For our utility, the FogLAMP Suite has proven to be a pivotal enabler. It's become a sort of 'secret ingredient,' seamlessly enhancing our existing infrastructure and truly expanding our vision of what's possible with OT/IT data management and our utility operations." - Michael Eaton, JEA Director Enterprise Data and Integration."Live digital twins require real-time data with source integrity to ensure safety and accuracy." said Grant Goris, CEO Boon Logic. "Running Amber, Boon Logic's unsupervised ML model as a filter on FogLAMP's intelligent data pipelines delivers that real-time source integrity identifying faults like bad sensors or data anomalies enterprise wide for critical applications."Looking Ahead:FogLAMP Suite 3.0 marks a major leap forward in industrial data infrastructure—bridging the physical and digital worlds with real-time fidelity, intelligent data management, and enterprise-wide scalability. Whether enabling live digital twins, supporting advanced machine learning models, or unifying legacy and modern systems, FogLAMP empowers industrial organizations to take control of their data and drive meaningful innovation. With proven industry adoption and robust partner support, Dianomic’s latest release is setting the new standard for what intelligent industrial data pipelines can—and should—do.About Dianomic:Dianomic is a leading provider of Industrial IoT and edge machine learning solutions. Built by and for industrial users, Dianomic delivers tools that empower businesses to achieve operational excellence and accelerate their Industry 4.0 transformations. For more information, visit https://dianomic.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.