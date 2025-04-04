Households and non-financial corporations in the euro area: fourth quarter of 2024

4 April 2025

Households' financial investment increased at broadly unchanged annual rate of 2.4% in fourth quarter of 2024

Non-financial corporations' financing increased at annual rate of 0.9%, compared with 1.1% in previous quarter

Non-financial corporations' gross operating surplus decreased at unchanged annual rate of ‑1.4%

Chart 1 Household financing and financial and non-financial investment (annual growth rates) Sources: ECB and Eurostat.

Chart 2 NFC gross-operating surplus, non-financial investment and financing (annual growth rates) Source: ECB and Eurostat.

Households

Household gross disposable income increased in the fourth quarter of 2024 at a broadly unchanged rate of 4.4%. The compensation of employees grew at a lower rate of 4.9% (after 5.5% in the previous quarter), and gross operating surplus and mixed income of the self-employed increased at a lower rate of 2.9% (after 3.6%). Household consumption expenditure increased at a higher rate of 3.6% (after 3.2%).

The household gross saving rate increased to 15.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with 15.2% in the previous quarter.

Household gross non-financial investment (which refers mainly to housing) decreased at a more negative annual rate (-1.5%) in the fourth quarter of 2024 (after -0.9%). Loans to households, the main component of household financing, grew at a higher rate of 1.2% (after 0.9%).

Household financial investment increased at a broadly unchanged annual rate of 2.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Currency and deposits grew at a higher rate of 2.8% (after 2.5%), while investment in debt securities increased at a lower rate of 9.0% (after 15.9%). Investment in shares and other equity grew at a higher rate of 2.0% (after 1.1%) due to accelerating investments in investment fund shares (7.7% after 5.4%). Investment in life insurance grew at a higher rate of 1.1% (after 0.8%) and in pension schemes at a lower rate of 2.1% (after 2.3%).

Household net worth increased at an annual rate of 4.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024, after 5.7% in the previous quarter. Net financial and non-financial assets grew due to valuation gains in addition to investments. Housing wealth, the main component of non-financial assets grew at a higher rate of 3.4% (after 2.8%). The household debt-to-income ratio decreased, to 81.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024 from 85.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-financial corporations

Net value added by NFCs increased at a broadly unchanged annual rate of 2.5% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Gross operating surplus decreased at an unchanged rate of -1.4%, while net property income - defined in this context as property income receivable minus interest and rent payable – increased. As a result gross entrepreneurial income (broadly equivalent to cash flow) increased at a rate of 0.8% (after -1.4%).[1]

NFCs’ gross non-financial investment increased at lower annual rate of 1.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024 (after 2.8%)[2]. Financial investment grew at lower annual rate of 1.8% (after 2.2%). Among its components, loans granted increased at a lower rate of 2.5% (after 3.3%), and investment in shares and other equity grew at a lower rate of 1.0% (after 1.3%).

Financing of NFCs increased at a lower rate of 0.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024 (after 1.1%). Loan financing (1.2% after 1.4%)[3] and financing via shares and other equity (0.4% after 0.6%) grew at lower rates. Financing via debt securities increased at a broadly unchanged rate of 2.4%, while financing via trade credits accelerated (3.5% after 3.1%).

The NFC debt-to-GDP ratio (consolidated measure) decreased to 67.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024, from 68.8% in the same quarter of the previous year; the non-consolidated, wider debt measure decreased to 138.7% from 140.7%.

Notes