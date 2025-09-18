Euro area monthly balance of payments: July 2025

18 September 2025

Current account recorded €28 billion surplus in July 2025, down from €36 billion in previous month

Current account surplus amounted to €315 billion (2.0% of euro area GDP) in the 12 months to July 2025, down from €394 billion (2.6%) one year earlier

In financial account, euro area residents’ net acquisitions of non-euro area portfolio investment securities totalled €807 billion and non-residents’ net acquisitions of euro area portfolio investment securities totalled €741 billion in the 12 months to July 2025

Chart 1 Euro area current account balance (EUR billions unless otherwise indicated; working day and seasonally adjusted data) Source: ECB.

The current account of the euro area recorded a surplus of €28 billion in July 2025, a decrease of €8 billion from the previous month (Chart 1 and Table 1). Surpluses were recorded for goods (€25 billion), services (€12 billion) and primary income (€7 billion). These were partly offset by a deficit for secondary income (€16 billion).

Table 1 Current account of the euro area Source: ECB. Note: Discrepancies between totals and their components may be due to rounding.

In the 12 months to July 2025, the current account recorded a surplus of €315 billion (2.0% of euro area GDP), compared with a surplus of €394 billion (2.6% of euro area GDP) one year earlier. This decrease was mainly driven by a switch from a surplus (€41 billion) to a deficit (€2 billion) for primary income, but also by a larger deficit for secondary income (up from €168 billion to €187 billion), and reductions in the surpluses for services (down from €158 billion to €143 billion) and goods (down from €363 billion to €361 billion).

Chart 2 Selected items of the euro area financial account (EUR billions; 12-month cumulated data) Source: ECB. Notes: For assets, a positive (negative) number indicates net purchases (sales) of non-euro area instruments by euro area investors. For liabilities, a positive (negative) number indicates net sales (purchases) of euro area instruments by non-euro area investors.

In direct investment, euro area residents made net investments of €284 billion in non-euro area assets in the 12 months to July 2025, following net disinvestments of €211 billion one year earlier (Chart 2 and Table 2). Non-residents made net investments of €220 billion in euro area assets in the 12 months to July 2025, following net disinvestments of €417 billion one year earlier.

In portfolio investment, euro area residents’ net purchases of non-euro area equity increased to €221 billion in the 12 months to July 2025, up from €111 billion one year earlier. Over the same period, net purchases of non-euro area debt securities by euro area residents increased to €586 billion, up from €421 billion one year earlier. Non-residents’ net purchases of euro area equity increased to €368 billion in the 12 months to July 2025, up from €336 billion one year earlier. Over the same period, non-residents made net purchases of euro area debt securities amounting to €373 billion, following net purchases of €413 billion one year earlier.

Table 2 Financial account of the euro area Source: ECB. Notes: Decreases in assets and liabilities are shown with a minus sign. Net financial derivatives are reported under assets. “MFIs” stands for monetary financial institutions. Discrepancies between totals and their components may be due to rounding.

In other investment, euro area residents recorded net acquisitions of non-euro area assets amounting to €511 billion in the 12 months to July 2025 (following net acquisitions of €183 billion one year earlier), while their net incurrence of liabilities was €270 billion (following net disposals of €221 billion one year earlier).

Chart 3 Monetary presentation of the balance of payments (EUR billions; 12-month cumulated data) Source: ECB. Notes: “MFI net external assets (enhanced)” incorporates an adjustment to the MFI net external assets (as reported in the consolidated MFI balance sheet items statistics) based on information on MFI long-term liabilities held by non-residents, available in b.o.p. statistics. B.o.p. transactions refer only to transactions of non-MFI residents of the euro area. Financial transactions are shown as liabilities net of assets. “Other” includes financial derivatives and statistical discrepancies.

The monetary presentation of the balance of payments (Chart 3) shows that the net external assets (enhanced) of euro area MFIs increased by €281 billion in the 12 months to July 2025. This increase was mainly driven by the current and capital accounts surplus and, to a lesser extent, by euro area non-MFIs’ net inflows in portfolio investment equity and debt. These developments were partly offset mostly by euro area non-MFIs’ net outflows in direct investment and other flows.

In July 2025 the Eurosystem’s stock of reserve assets increased to €1,499.0 billion up from €1,462.1 billion in the previous month (Table 3). This increase was mostly driven by positive price changes (€29.7 billion), due to an increase in the price of gold, and, to a lesser extent, by positive exchange rate changes (€7.1 billion) and net acquisitions of assets (€0.1 billion).

Table 3 Reserve assets of the euro area Source: ECB. Notes: “Other reserve assets” comprises currency and deposits, securities, financial derivatives (net) and other claims. Discrepancies between totals and their components may be due to rounding.

