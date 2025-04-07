WCorp Wins Best Business Award

W Corporation Best Business Awards

WCorp has just been announced as winner of the Disruptor of the Year (for person/product/service) category at the 2025 Best Business Awards.

WCorp is leading on gender parity by providing a framework for making diversity and inclusion a business-critical initiative.” — Chairman of the judges

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WCorp, a London-based company, was recognised for its groundbreaking approach to workplace equity and inclusion. By providing a certification framework that ensures businesses are safe, supportive, and empowering environments for women, WCorp is redefining how organisations implement diversity and inclusion. In a short time, WCorp has gained international recognition, working with enterprises across multiple industries to create meaningful change in workplace culture.Commenting on WCorp, the winner in the Disruptor of the Year (for person/product/service) category, the chairman of the judges said: “With statistics showing that women are not equally represented in business, WCorp is leading on gender parity by providing a framework for making diversity and inclusion a business-critical initiative. Companies with diverse leadership tend to be more profitable and recently launched WCorp works with clients to make diversity, equality and inclusion initiatives tangible, measurable, and financially relevant. Congratulations to WCorp for establishing itself as a thought leader in workplace reform and women’s empowerment, and winning business from enterprises across six continents.”Upon receiving the Award, Geeta Sidhu-Robb, Founder and CEO of WCorp, said: “We are honoured to receive the Disruptor of the Year Award. At WCorp, we believe that diversity and inclusion must be more than just a corporate buzzword - they must be woven into the fabric of every organisation. This recognition reinforces our commitment to empowering businesses with the tools to create equitable workplaces where women can thrive. We look forward to continuing our mission of driving lasting change.”Now in their 10th year, and globally recognised, the Best Business Aware are one of the longest standing, well established and accessible business awards bodies open for entry. Winning a Best Business Award speaks volumes about WCorp. Due to their high profile, the Awards attract a wide range of entries from across all sectors from across the world; large international PLCs and publicsector organisations to dynamic and innovative SMEs. The winners all have one thing in common – they are truly outstanding at what they do.Notes for editors:For further information contact Kate Morgan-Tolworthy:E: entries@bestbusinessawards.co.ukT: 01444 230130About the Best Business AwardsThe Best Business Awards are open to private, public and third sector organisations of all sizes from across the world. There are four rounds each year with quarterly deadlines being the last working day of January, April, July and October and winners for each round hold their title for twelve months.Visit https://www.bestbusinessawards.co.uk for further informationAbout Awards IntelligenceThe Best Business Awards are marketed and administered by Awards Intelligence, though judged by a prestigious and experienced panel of judges. Awards intelligence are the World’s leading provider of business awards and personal honours services, providing news, information and support to progressive individuals and organisations across the world. For more information and to find out how to register your business for the next round of the Best Business Awards, visit https://www.bestbusinessawards.co.uk

