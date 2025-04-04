Industry Titans to Speak at Paris Blockchain Week 2025

PARIS, FRANCE, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paris Blockchain Week , the premier global event for blockchain professionals, reveals the first six headline speakers for its sixth edition, which will take place from April 8-10th, 2025, at the Carrousel du Louvre.This initial 2025 speaker lineup showcases prominent industry leaders including:Silvio Micali, Blockchain Founder & Turing Award WinnerMeltem Demirors, InvestorCoty de Monteverde, Head of Crypto & Blockchain Center of Excellence at SantanderCarlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO of SecuritizeChris Donovan, COO of NEAR FoundationKarina Fernandez, General Manager of Emerging Digital Technologies at ShellThis first wave of speakers features a distinguished array of industry leaders and innovators. Silvio Micali, Founder of Algorand and Turing Award recipient, is renowned for his groundbreaking contributions to cryptography and blockchain, with a prolific career at MIT and numerous prestigious accolades. Meltem Demirors, a trusted and influential investor in crypto with over a decade of experience, has successfully built two asset management firms and is now forging her own path. Chris Donovan, COO of Near Foundation, brings a wealth of expertise from his time as a partner at Web3 accelerator Outlier Ventures and his background as a qualified solicitor.Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO of Securitize has over 25 years of experience in innovation and digital transformation, including founding SPiCE VC and leading significant initiatives at Telefonica. Karina Fernandez, General Manager of Emerging Digital Technologies at Shell, has a robust background in IT and digital transformation, pioneering Shell’s enterprise Digital Twin programme and driving innovation in blockchain and Web3. Coty de Monteverde, Head of Crypto & Blockchain Center of Excellence at Santander, has been a pivotal figure in blockchain technology since 2016 and holds a prominent role at Alastria Blockchain Ecosystem."We are excited to welcome our first batch of VIP speakers for Paris Blockchain Week 2025," said Michael Amar, Chairman of Paris Blockchain Week. "Our event is dedicated to gathering the brightest minds in the blockchain industry to foster innovation and collaboration. This first wave of speakers brings a wealth of expertise and diverse perspectives that will undoubtedly inspire and challenge our attendees. Their insights and contributions will be instrumental in driving forward meaningful discussions and advancements in the blockchain space."What to Expect at Paris Blockchain Week 2025With just nine months to go, Paris Blockchain Week 2025 is set to be an unmissable event for the blockchain community. Attendees can look forward to joining over 9,000 industry leaders and connecting with more than 2,500 brands. The event will feature firsthand insights from over 420 top-tier speakers who are pioneering new developments in blockchain technology.Next year’s edition promises to be bigger and better, reflecting the rapid growth and evolution of the industry, and will focus on the critical goal of onboarding the next billion users to blockchain technology. Attendees can expect to gain valuable knowledge and connections to help drive the widespread adoption of blockchain, transforming industries and everyday life.About Paris Blockchain WeekParis Blockchain Week, taking place from 8-10th April 2025, is the premier destination for blockchain professionals, attracting the world's foremost thought leaders, innovators, and industry drivers. As a pioneering event in the blockchain space, it is dedicated to fostering unparalleled innovation, collaboration, and knowledge sharing.The 5th edition of this prestigious event was held at the Carrousel du Louvre, hosting over 9,000 attendees and featuring 420+ speakers, including prominent figures such as Richard Teng, CEO of Binance; Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder and CEO of Circle; Tim Draper, Founder of Draper Associates; and Marina Ferrari, French Secretary of State for Digital Affairs.Be part of the future of blockchain technology, experience its transformative impact across various sectors firsthand, and connect with the visionaries driving the next wave of innovation in the space.For more information, please visit https://www.parisblockchainweek.com For media enquiries, please contact Jen Summers at jen@chainof.events.

