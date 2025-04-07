Tidio’s AI Agent Lyro Achieves Industry-Leading Customer Support Resolution Rates, Outperforming Intercom

Tidio logo

Tidio achieves top resolution rates with its AI agent Lyro - averaging 64% and peaking at 90% in AI customer support automation.

Tidio blends human interaction and AI, excelling in customer service with features like AI product recommendations and Lyro on email. It confidently sets a new industry benchmark for resolution rates.” — Jury panel @ Global Business Tech Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tidio , a leading AI-powered customer service platform, is making a breakthrough in AI with Lyro, its proprietary AI agent. With the highest resolution rates in the industry and a set of AI features standing out from competitors, Lyro AI helps businesses streamline customer interactions across live chat, social media, and email like never before.For its innovation, Tidio has been recognized as the AI Company of the Year at the Global Business Tech Awards 2025 , further solidifying its position as an industry leader in AI-driven customer service. Compared with other customer service platforms like Intercom, Tidio consistently performs better in ease of use, feature and support quality, self-service, AI chatbots, and more.Lyro AI is designed to provide fast, accurate, and human-like responses to customer inquiries. Trained on a business’s own support content, Lyro ensures precise and fast responses while reducing agent workload. Lyro AI seamlessly integrates with existing help desks and CRMs, now including Zendesk, allowing companies to automate support without the need to migrate to a new platform.On average, Lyro AI independently handles 64% of customer requests, peaking at an impressive 90%, while competitors achieve average resolution rates of only ≈50%. Resolution rates above 50% are guaranteed for all Tidio+ customers after only 30 days – and in most cases, it happens much earlier.Tidio’s victory in the “AI Company of the Year” category comes as a testament to the brand’s mission to deliver effortless AI designed for customer service. The jury panel particularly praised Tidio for:- Omnichannel customer service – With Lyro, businesses can leverage AI-powered responses across live chat, social media, and email, ensuring a consistent and optimized customer experience.- Response speed – Lyro AI eliminates wait times by instantly addressing customer inquiries. Instead of making customers wait for hours or even days, Lyro AI slashes response times to under six seconds on all channels.- Industry-leading resolution rates – Best in the industry, Lyro AI can handle up to 70% of requests automatically, with 50% resolution rates guaranteed for Tidio+ customers after the first month.- Effortless integration – Lyro AI works within existing help desk and CRM platforms, including Zendesk, enabling companies to automate support without switching systems.Tidio strives to increase Lyro AI resolution rates even more across all channels, and continue to redefine the world of AI-powered customer experience."Being named AI Company of the Year is a proud moment for Tidio and a reflection of our mission to transform customer service with intelligent automation and responsible use of AI. Businesses today face the challenge of managing support across multiple channels like email, social media, and live chat, while having to maintain a personal touch. Lyro AI helps them achieve this balance by automating routine inquiries and streamlining interactions, freeing teams to prioritize more complex customer needs.We focused fully on developing the best AI support agent, and our average resolution rate of 65% is unmatched in the industry. This award confirms the real-life positive impact of Tidio, and we’re excited to continue pushing the boundaries of AI-powered support."– Marius Laza, Chief Customer Officer @ TidioFor more information on Lyro and Tidio, visit the Lyro AI Agent page and check out Tidio’s website.About TidioTidio is the #1 most-installed customer service platform, trusted by 300,000+ businesses. It offers live chat, automation, email ticketing, and more—powered by Lyro AI, which boasts a 64% average resolution rate. With top ratings on G2, Shopify, and Capterra, Tidio integrates easily with platforms like Shopify and WordPress and is used by brands like Jaguar, Stanley, and Lacoste.About The Global Business Tech AwardsThe Global Business Tech Awards, organized by Don’t Panic Events, celebrate innovative technologies that enhance key business areas such as customer experience, operations, sales, and marketing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.