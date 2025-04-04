Creative Score: an AI Tool that Optimizes Marketing Assets

Recommendations powered by behavioural science. Recommendations powered by decades of research. Transform your marketing assets from good to best-in-class

CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Launched on April 4th, Creative Score – an AI-powered marketing tool that analyses, scores and generates enterprise-level recommendations to help marketers turn good assets into best-in-class.Built for B2B, B2C and agencies of all sizes, Creative Score offers an alternative to the AI-generation tools on the market – combining behavioural science, neuro-linguistic programming and decades of marketing research to improve the quality of existing assets, rather than generating new ones.Users can upload any marketing asset, whether it be a landing page, ad, email, or even pitch deck – and within 90 seconds receive:1. A score out of 100; aggregating the performance of 200+ scientific marketing indicators.2. In-depth analysis across 10 attribute categories; including but not limited to eye tracking, headline and visual analysis, as well as the application of behavioural science, neuro-linguistic programming and emotional resonance principles.3. Enterprise-level recommendations to improve the quality of the asset’s performance.Why Creative Score Matters?With markets becoming increasingly saturated, Creative Quality is the true differentiator, and brands that deliver it consistently are benefitting from a 1.2 - 1.7-times greater sales (Meta 2022). A more recent study by NCSolutions reports that Creative Quality generates a whopping 49% of incremental sales – roughly 2.5x what most marketers estimate.This highlights its commercial impact, but also its potential as an untapped growth driver for the businesses that choose to prioritise it.But choosing to prioritise it isn’t that simple.Identifying what works and delivering it consistently is challenging, resource heavy and until now, has been almost impossible to achieve for smaller companies struggling with limited budgets.Enter Creative Score, a tool that helps marketing teams deliver creative that works from day 1, providing smaller businesses with enterprise-level expertise to create world-class marketing assets, at a fraction of the cost.For larger enterprises that, on the surface, consistently produce great assets – Creative Score identifies the marginal 1% gains to help take them up a level.Who Will Benefit from Creative Score?1. Small B2B and B2C CompaniesLacking in budget, time and expertise, Creative Score turns good marketing teams into elite marketing teams with behavioural science, neurolinguistic programming and expert marketing recommendations.2. Large B2B EnterprisesWith long, complex buying decisions and often six-figure deal values – every asset within an enterprise B2B sales funnel needs to be performance-optimised, because if they’re not, the financial ramifications are huge.Creative Score ensures that every touchpoint – regardless of whether it’s a sales deck, email, LinkedIn DM or landing page – is best-in-class.3. Large B2C EnterprisesWith 7 figure ad spends, 100+ person marketing teams and 10,000+ SKUs – maintaining consistent creative quality is a seemingly impossible task, until now.Creative Score safeguards brand's against mediocre, off brand and potentially damaging creative; whilst streamlining sign-off processes and up-skilling marketing teams.4. Marketing AgenciesTypically reliant on less qualified, junior employees – Creative Score acts as an objective brand guardian, safeguarding creative quality, cutting costs and providing enterprise-level expertise to transform junior workforce into powerhouse marketers.– Eye-tracking Analysis: ensuring the audience focuses on what matters most.– Creative Score (%): a holistic, aggregated view of 200+ performance indicators assessing an asset's creative quality.– Content Analysis: assessing the quality of an asset’s headline, copy and visual appeal to ensure it grabs attention and converts.– Persuasion Analysis: analyses the power of the message using emotional resonance and effective storytelling.– Psychological Analysis: asses an asset's loyalty and conversion potential using behavioural science and neuro-linguistic programming principles.Start a 7-day free trial here and enjoy access to all Pro features!About Creative ScoreCreative Score is an AI SaaS marketing tool that provides marketers with the ability to analyze and improve their creative assets, without months of testing, at a fraction of the cost.

