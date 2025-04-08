Small Drone Market to Hit USD 77 Billion by 2030, Growing at 24.2% CAGR

Small Drone Market Size Small Drone Market Share

Key Companies Covered in Small Drone Market are SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd, Parrot Drones SAS, AeroVironment Inc, & Others.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global small drone market was valued at USD 14.04 billion in 2022. It's expected to grow quickly, reaching around USD 16.90 billion in 2023 to USD 77 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period.According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Small Drone Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing, and Hybrid/Transitional), By Maximum Take-off Weight (Less than 5 Kg, 5-25 Kg, and Above 25-150 Kg), By Power Source (Fuel Powered and Battery Powered), By End-use (Defense, Consumer, Commercial, and Civil), and Regional Forecast, 2023-2030,”𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐃𝐅:Small drones are used in applications across diverse industry verticals. The ability of a small drone to examine and monitor activities in a short span of time will fuel the demand for the product across the world. Accounting to the widespread applications of the product, several companies are looking to invest more in the research and development of newer and advanced products. Increasing investments in product R&D will create several opportunities for market growth. The growing number of start-ups will bode well for the growth of the market in the coming years.The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global small drone market. Forecast values have been provided for the market for the period of 2023-2030. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources.Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals. It highlights the latest product launches and recent innovations in the market and states their impact on the growth of the market. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years.Increasing Number of Military Defense Contract to Aid GrowthThe report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of military contracts for small drones will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. The increasing investment in R&D of the product will yield better products. In a bid to establishing a stronghold in the market, several companies are looking to acquire long term military contracts to enhance their market share in the small drone market. In August 2019, Aerovironment signed a contract with the United States Army for the supply of new drones. The contract is said to be worth USD 45 million, wherein Aerovironment will supply RQ-11B Raven drones to the US Army. US Army’s collaboration with Aerovironment will not only help the company grow but will have a direct impact on the growth of the global market in the coming years.𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:North America Leads the Global Market; Increasing Investments in Product R&D to Aid GrowthThe market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America is projected to witness considerable growth in the coming years, driven by the high investments in the R&D of newer products. As of 2022, the market in North America was worth USD 4.62 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. Besides North America, Asia Pacific is projected to witness considerable growth, accounting to the high demand for small drones in emerging countries such as India and China.➣ Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global small drone market are:• SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. (China)• Parrot Drones SAS (France)• AeroVironment Inc. (U.S.)• Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (U.S.)• Guangzhou Walkera Technology Co Ltd (China)• Yuneec (China)• Northrop Grumman Corporation(U.S.)• BAE Systems (U.K.)• Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)• Turkish Aerospace Industries (Turkey)➣ Further Report Findings:The report includes ongoing small drones market trends across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.• North America is projected to emerge leading (2021 value USD 3.87 billion: & 2022 value: USD 4.62 billion)• Asia Pacific to witness considerable growth➣ Besides regional demographics, market is segmented on the basis of:By Type• Fixed-Wing• Rotary-Wing• Hybrid/TransitionalBy Maximum Take-off Weight• Less than 5 kg• 5 to 25 kg• Above 25 to 150 kgBy Power Source• Fuel Powered• Battery PoweredBy End-use• Defense• Consumer• Commercial• Civil➣ Key Industry Developments:• March 2023 - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has allowed the Pearland Police Department in Texas to fly its drones beyond the pilot’s line of sight without needing anyone to watch them directly. • March 2023 - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has allowed the Pearland Police Department in Texas to fly its drones beyond the pilot's line of sight without needing anyone to watch them directly. This is part of their "Drone as First Responder" (DFR) program, which uses drones to quickly respond to emergency calls and improve how fast and effectively police can handle situations.

