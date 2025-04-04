MIT Solve announces 2025 Global Challenges

MIT Solve has launched its 2025 Global Challenges, calling on innovators worldwide to submit transformative, tech-driven solutions to some of the planet's most pressing and persistent problems. With over $1 million in funding available, selected innovators have a unique opportunity to scale their solutions and gain an influential network.

"In an era where technology is transforming our world at breakneck speed, we're seeing a profound shift in how innovators approach global problems," says Hala Hanna, executive director of MIT Solve. "The unprecedented convergence of technological capabilities and social consciousness sets our current moment apart. Our Solver teams aren't just creating solutions — they're rewriting the rules of what's possible in social innovation. With their solutions now reaching over 280 million lives worldwide, they're demonstrating that human-centered technology can scale impact in ways we never imagined possible."

Over 30 winning solutions will be announced at Solve Challenge Finals during Climate Week and the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. Selected innovators join the 2025 Solver Class, gaining access to a comprehensive nine-month support program that includes connections to MIT's innovation ecosystem, specialized mentorship, extensive pro-bono resources, and substantial funding from Solve's growing community of supporters.

2025 funding opportunities for selected Solvers exceed $1 million and include:

Health Innovation Award (supported by Johnson & Johnson Foundation): All Solver teams selected for Solve's Global Health Challenge will receive an additional prize from Global Health Anchor Supporter, Johnson & Johnson Foundation

(supported by Johnson & Johnson Foundation): All Solver teams selected for Solve's Global Health Challenge will receive an additional prize from Global Health Anchor Supporter, Johnson & Johnson Foundation The Seeding the Future Food Systems Prize (supported by the Seeding The Future Foundation)

(supported by the Seeding The Future Foundation) The GM Prize (supported by General Motors)

(supported by General Motors) The AI for Humanity Prize (supported by The Patrick J. McGovern Foundation)

(supported by The Patrick J. McGovern Foundation) The Crescent Enterprises "AI for Social Innovation" Prize (supported by Crescent Enterprises)

(supported by Crescent Enterprises) The Citizens Workforce Innovation Prize (supported by Citizens)

(supported by Citizens) The E Ink Innovation Prize (supported by E Ink)

Since 2015, supporters of MIT Solve have catalyzed more than 800 partnerships and deployed more than $70 million, touching the lives of 280 million people worldwide.