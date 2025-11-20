Montgomery Robbins, Inc. Showcases How to Design Outdoor Spaces for Play and Connection

Montgomery Robbins, Inc. celebrates the art of designing outdoor spaces that invite joy, connection, and recreation—for everyone in the household.

With over 50 years in the industry and a decade of mastering remote designs, we have it down to an art.” — John Montgomery

ALAMO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For so many homeowners, play is an essential part of relaxation—and in the Bay Area, there is often year round opportunity to embrace outdoor play spaces. Having a place to unwind outdoors is something we all need, whatever form leisure takes. For some, it’s sports—golf, sand volleyball, or swimming. For others, it’s a drink with friends and a few rounds of bocce ball. And for the kids among us, it’s the chance to play with friends, with parents, or alone with their imaginations.At Montgomery Robbins, Inc. , play means different things to different people. That’s why the firm specializes in designing outdoor spaces for everyone—from high-energy sports settings to imaginative, child-friendly environments that inspire creativity and joy.Designed play spaces are often placed near outdoor entertainment or dining areas, where games can be enjoyed with friends over a drink or hors d’oeuvres. Bocce courts, horseshoe pits, and dart setups have become popular additions to outdoor entertaining zones in recent years. These features not only encourage connection but also enhance the visual ambiance, adding a touch of charm and sophistication to the garden setting.For the more athletic homeowner, sports courts, golf putting greens, and lawn areas scaled for field play make excellent additions. Golf greens, in particular, are now easier than ever to maintain when designed with advanced faux turf. The new generation of synthetic grass looks remarkably realistic—and with no watering, mowing, or weeds to affect your game, it’s both sustainable and stylish.Children naturally find places to play anywhere, so designing landscapes with their sense of adventure in mind is a rewarding challenge. Montgomery Robbins creates “Kid Magnet” landscapes that keep young ones active, imaginative, and safely engaged in the outdoors. From garden planting to daydreaming in a hammock or catching bugs, these spaces encourage exploration and creativity. For young families, that often means designing areas where parents can relax while kids play freely nearby—balancing fun and supervision in equal measure.The joy of creating these unique home retreats is that imagination has no limits. The Montgomery Robbins team has designed everything from whimsical ocean-like pools and secret garden swings to a labyrinth winding around a century-old oak that feels almost magical. These projects reflect the collaborative spirit between designers and clients—where great ideas flow both ways and every outdoor space becomes an extension of lifestyle and personality.Designing for play celebrates what outdoor living is all about—joy, connection, and creativity. At Montgomery Robbins, Inc., every design begins with understanding how clients and their families want to live, move, and relax outdoors. The result is a space that’s not only beautiful but built for a lifetime of memorable moments.

