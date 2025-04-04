Diplomacy, Technology, and Innovation: Amb. Stuart Jones on the Evolution of US-Middle East Relations

We're excited to relaunch Middle East Focus with an insightful conversation featuring MEI's new CEO, Amb. Stuart Jones. In this episode, hosted by MEI's Alistair Taylor and Matthew Czekaj, Ambassador Jones shares his perspectives on the second Trump administration's foreign policy approach, the rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape in the region, and Iraq's place in the developing order. Drawing from his extensive experience in both diplomacy and the private sector, he also explores emerging US-Middle East business partnerships and cooperation in AI and technology. Tune in to this discussion and be sure to join us every Thursday for new episodes of Middle East Focus.

